People Are Hilariously Roasting ‘Target’ Fashion Designers By Taking These Pics Wearing Their Dresses (30 Pics)

The chance that these floral farm dresses that objectively look like the last thing you’d wanna wear are sold out at Targets all over is a high one. And it’s not because people have damaged their fashion sense for good after spending prolonged periods of time in quarantine (although that would be a fair reason), but rather because the #TargetDressChallenge is going viral.
It all started when someone pointed out that a bunch of long dresses at Target look like “people just lost the farm after locusts ate their crops” but in the pandemic world. And this is where it got fun.
People went in for a full pandemic farm, aka Little House On the Prairie, look by posting their pics in the dress while carrying livestock, working the land, and doing other typical farm chores. It soon blew up into a viral trend with entire families getting on board for a much-needed laugh.
Image credits: Lorca Damon
Image source: Melissa Tomas
#2 My Whole Family Thinks I’ve Completely Lost It (And Maybe I Have), But I Surely Hope This Makes Someone’s Day
Image source: Michaela Orme
#3 We Really Wanted A Holy Bible For The Shoot But Roads Are Bad And I Couldn’t Get One From The Dollar Tree
I had no problems looking this mean and crazy but Meliyah had a hard time not laughing.
Thanks to Lexi for the photography. She didn’t have a target dress so she missed out.
Gilead won’t be taking over this damn homestead anytime soon!
Image source: Jay Durham
#4 As Sexy As Robert Plant Wearing A Blouse In Concert. “Barefoot With A Chicken” And Showin’ A Little Skin. The Hat Doesn’t Match The Dress But The Coors Bottle Does
Amazingly, he saw the dress hanging after being washed and came up with the idea himself, no inspiration or alcohol or coercion needed!
Image source: Carol Nall
#5 No Chickens Were Harmed During This Photo Shoot
Image source: Cheri Lawrence Grovesteen
#6 From My Husband Matt, “We Have Been Seeing These Funny Target Dress Challenge Shoots, And She Gave Me That Look
At first I laughed when she and our boys suggested it, then I was like, ‘You know what!? The world has seen so much sadness and really bad stuff this year, my family has suffered some serious losses this year, it will make my boys laugh and maybe someone else. Plus, I love using our little farm for the shoot and making my photographer wife smile, you know? And, the boys are going to learn to make pillows out of the dress fabric when we are done—we all win. If you can make someone laugh or smile, why not!?’”
Image source: Bre Bogert Photography
#7 Journal Entry 324: Another Day In The Life On The Homestead While On Lockdown. Made Myself A New Apron And A Bonnet. Recently The Town Accused Me Of Witchcraft And Only Spared My Life Because They Believe I Can Conjure Up Some Cure For This Virus. At Least Now I Can Fly My Broom Around In Peace
Image source: Sayda Shanik Krasovec
#8 Cutie Pie And Her Chicky
Image source: Melissa Tomas
#9 When You’re Bored During A Pandemic And You Have The Best Boyfriend Model Ever
Image source: Danielle Elizabeth Photography
#10 Good Bye ’20, Fling That Sh*t Behind You
Image source: Fruition Acres
#11 It’s Day 329 Of The Great Plague. The Target Mercantile Has Blessed Us With New Fabrics To Enhance Our Pandemic Fashion
I feel Margaret got a little bit risky in her decision to flaunt that racy lace seam. After all we are modest women out on the farmstead. Unwanted stares from the menfolk is unholy.
Supplies were getting scarce. We needed to venture out for food. Trudging uphill, both ways in the snow as our ancestors once did. Margaret was able to keep us safe with her trusty 22 and her deadeye for shots.
We were able to make dinner from an elegant goose that will feed the kin for a fortnight. We shall milk the goats (oops they’re boys) and churn some butter and feast.
Lastly our local gymnasium allowed us to get some physical fitness in to keep up our health and our spirits.
Image source: Erin Kellar Stewart
Image source: Melissa Tomas
#13 The Two Aught Two Aught Year Of Our Lord Hath Vexed Me
I am vexed, I say. The earth has been salted, the chickens refuse to lay. Donkeys born without a tail and other such ominous signs. But Providence has left me my solitary sister in poultry. And we stubbornly refuse to yield. So let the year two aught two one breathe it’s impotent fire. I stand or squat ready.
Image source: Thomas Henrich
Image source: Melissa Tomas
#15 Quarantine Day 329: Pa Said If This Winter Holds Out Much Longer He’ll Need To Butcher The Hog
I don’t reckon I’m ready to say goodbye, but I’d be lying if I said I didn’t have a hankering for some fresh bacon. These grits ain’t cutting it, and dine-in just ain’t an option round these parts anymore.
Image source: Corrie Bubbico
Image source: Melissa Tomas
#17 Sometimes You Just Need A Snowy Day, A Good Friend To Agree To Shenanigans And Partake In A Good #targetdresschallenge
Image source: Brown Photography
#18 Alright Y’all, Confession Time! Lol.. I Really Like The “Target Dress”.. And I Personally Think I Rocked It
Image source: Lindsay Bright
#19 My Poor Girls Are Terrified Of This Dress And Ran Away Screaming, So I Had To Substitute. Including An Earlier Photo That Shows I Do Indeed Have Chickens
Image source: Andy Fell
#20 Loggin’
Image source: Fruition Acres
Image source: Melissa Tomas
#22 Here I Come Bessie
Image source: Melissa Tomas
#23 Day 93 At The Wiggins Homestead: After Putting The Babies To Sleep I Gathered Wood And Finished Churning The Butter. After A Little Break, I Done A Little Work On The Farm And Climbed A Big Hill
Image source: Emily McCallie Wiggins
#24 Carin’ For Critters
Image source: Fruition Acres
Image source: Melissa Tomas
Image source: Melissa Tomas
Image source: Jen Gessele
#28 This One’s In The Pot Tonight
Image source: Andrea McNair
Image source: Melissa Tomas
Image source: Melissa Tomas
