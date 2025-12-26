Tylor Chase’s Co-Star Shares “Devastating” Update About Struggling Nickelodeon Star’s Motel Stay

Ned’s Declassified star Daniel Curtis Lee has shared an emotional update after his well-intentioned attempt to help former co-star Tylor Chase reportedly spiraled into chaos.
Shortly after securing a motel room for the struggling Nickelodeon alum in Riverside, California, Chase allegedly left the accommodation Lee paid for trashed.
The 36-year-old first sparked concern about his wellbeing in September after appearing homeless and in a fragile state in multiple viral videos.
Reacting to the ordeal, netizens echoed the sentiment, “You can’t help someone who doesn’t want help.”
Daniel Curtis Lee secured basic shelter for his Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide co-star Tylor Chase during the Christmas holidays
Image credits: lethallalli
In recent months, Tylor Chase, best known for portraying Martin Qwerly on the popular Nickelodeon series, has been struggling with homelessness and is reportedly struggling with illegal substance dependence.
Several pedestrians and influencers in the Riverside area have shared videos of the former actor online, drawing attention to his situation and prompting calls for help.
Daniel Curtis Lee, who played Simon Nelson-Cook, also known as “Cookie,” alongside Chase, responded to the growing concern by personally paying for a motel room and checking him in, likely on Wednesday, December 24.
Image credits: danielcurtislee
The gesture was intended to help Chase stay safe amid an approaching storm and heavy rainfall forecast in the area.
However, just a day later, on Christmas morning, Lee shared a heartbreaking update on TikTok and Instagram, revealing that Chase had trashed the room and returned to the streets.
According to Lee’s account, within hours of checking in, he received alarming news from “upset” motel staff.
The 36-year-old Nickelodeon star was found living on the streets of Riverside, California, in September this year
Image credits: danielcurtislee
Reflecting on the situation, Lee noted that while many families were enjoying a “nice and warm” holiday, “unfortunately, Tylor Chase is not, and this is the case for millions of other Americans.”
He continued, “We got him into the hotel, and just that night, I received a call from management. They were upset. The door was left open. Why is there a microwave in the tub? The refrigerator was turned over.”
“I just feel so devastated. I’m at a loss,” Lee said, expressing regret as he admitted that Chase’s family had warned him, noting that “it didn’t work” even when they tried to help.
Image credits: danielcurtislee
He then went on to criticize how California handles mental health crises, calling out the systems in place that make it difficult for people like Chase to receive the support they need.
Daniel added, “I don’t understand how a system like this can exist. We have all these social systems where help should be provided for people facing mental health challenges and dr*g ab*se issues. Taxpayers vote on this stuff all the time.”
“A third party should be able to get someone into treatment, secure a psychological evaluation to understand what’s going on, and allow them to detox. I’m just crushed that these systems are not working effectively. They’re not quality systems.”
Image credits: danielcurtislee
“LA, we got to do better. Riverside County at this point, and California, there’s the CARE Act. Let’s make sure that it’s functioning,” Lee added. “There’s no reason that his family should not be able to get him help. I’m really feeling devastated here.”
The CARE Act, cited by Lee, stands for the Community Assistance, Recovery, and Empowerment Act, a California law that establishes a civil court process to help individuals with severe, untreated psychotic disorders access treatment, housing, and support before their situations escalate into crisis, incarceration, or involuntary conservatorship.
Chase completely trashed the motel room paid for by Lee before leaving the door open and returning to the streets
Image credits: lethallalli
Daniel further emphasized, “I think that it is time to put in a call for 5150, but I, I also need insight from you all. Do you think that’s fair to have a third party call and get someone entry into a facility when you know they need the treatment and they’re gravely mentally disabled?”
California’s Section 5150 of the Welfare and Institutions Code allows authorized individuals to involuntarily detain a person for up to 72 hours for psychiatric evaluation and treatment.
He concluded, “We have to do something before it’s too late for Tylor. We have to do something, guys. And I just want a little insight.”
Netizens flooded social media, expressing sympathy for Lee’s failed efforts and concern for Chase’s wellbeing.
One person said, “Ad*iction requires professional help, not just financial support. I hope his family intervenes and gets him into rehab. He needs love, care, and treatment to overcome this.”
Another commented, “All the people that are wrapped up in this story have clearly never dealt with ad*iction with a family member. There is NOTHING you can do until they want to quit using dr*gs.”
“I’m really feeling devastated here,” expressed Tylor’s former co-star, who is now a co-host of the Ned’s Declassified podcast
Image credits: lethallalli
Yesterday, Tylor’s father, Joseph Mendez Jr., told Daily Mail that he and other family members, including the 36-year-old’s mother, have struggled with his ad*iction for “over a decade.”
According to Mendez, “For over a decade, the family has sought treatment options for Tylor, including support for substance use as well as mental health care.”
“In addition to ad*iction, Tylor has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, both of which require consistent medical treatment.”
Image credits: danielcurtislee
Mendez added that the family had placed Chase in a rehabilitation facility around 2021, but the progress did not last.
He explained that Chase “recently returned to California to be with his mother in hopes of stabilizing his situation; however, despite continued support, he has refused ongoing treatment and assistance.”
“He needs help. Not just a motel room to spend his time alone in. He’s fighting a lot of demons,” wrote one user online
