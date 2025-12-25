Jessica Origliasso: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Jessica Origliasso

December 25, 1984

Albany Creek, Queensland, Australia

40 Years Old

Capricorn

Who Is Jessica Origliasso?

Jessica Louise Origliasso is an Australian singer-songwriter and producer, renowned as one half of the pop duo The Veronicas. Her vibrant stage presence and distinctive vocal style have garnered a devoted international fanbase.

Her breakout moment arrived with the release of the duo’s single “Untouched,” which became a global breakthrough. The song reached the top twenty on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and achieved platinum certification in the United States.

Early Life and Education

Growing up in Albany Creek, Queensland, Jessica Origliasso was immersed in a family that encouraged her artistic pursuits. Her parents, Joseph and Colleen Origliasso, supported her and twin sister Lisa from a young age.

She attended Ferny Grove State High School and Wavell State High School, where her early interest in performing with her sister blossomed. This foundation quickly paved the way for their future musical endeavors.

Notable Relationships

Currently engaged to Alex Smith, Jessica Origliasso has navigated a series of public relationships over her career. Earlier ties included Ruby Rose, Billy Corgan, and Kai Carlton, often drawing media attention.

Origliasso has no children and has consistently been open about her identity. Her engagement to Smith marks her most recent confirmed partnership.

Career Highlights

The Veronicas’ debut album The Secret Life of… (2005) quickly climbed to number two in Australia and achieved quadruple platinum status. This success was followed by their second album, Hook Me Up, which also reached number two.

Beyond music, Origliasso has extended her creative reach into fashion, co-designing a clothing line with her sister for Target. The duo’s brand also includes endorsements with companies like Calvin Klein.

Signature Quote

“You have to understand the importance of being able to choose your path and walk your own path, and not just follow the crowd.”

