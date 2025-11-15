Hey Pandas, Is It Just Me Or Life Seems Depressing Nowadays? (Closed)

Let’s discuss.
#1
Yep, it is. Want to be friends? I know that was a weird question but I’m lonely and you seem like a decent person (unlike most people I know)
#2
Definitely. You are cooped up in your house with your only options is to lay down or go do something boring in the house. School assignments like to pile up if you aren’t constantly checking if you have more, and people all over media are saying it could be better if you just had everything like they did. It’s a rough time, because now the introverts want to leave the house
#3
nah me too. I always seem bored with nothing to do.
