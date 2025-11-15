Hey Pandas, Is It Just Me Or Life Seems Depressing Nowadays? (Closed)

by

Let’s discuss.

#1

Yep, it is. Want to be friends? I know that was a weird question but I’m lonely and you seem like a decent person (unlike most people I know)

#2

Definitely. You are cooped up in your house with your only options is to lay down or go do something boring in the house. School assignments like to pile up if you aren’t constantly checking if you have more, and people all over media are saying it could be better if you just had everything like they did. It’s a rough time, because now the introverts want to leave the house

#3

nah me too. I always seem bored with nothing to do.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Is it Time to Cancel The Curse of Oak Island?
3 min read
Feb, 2, 2021
Michelle Tanner
Why John Stamos Wanted The Olsen Twins Fired From Full House
3 min read
Apr, 15, 2021
From Dusk Till Dawn
From Dusk Till Dawn Season 2 Episode 2 Review: “In a Dark Time”
3 min read
Sep, 3, 2015
How Do You Qualify to Be on “The Bachelorette?”
3 min read
Dec, 12, 2020
I Asked Different Artists To Make PSAs About Coronavirus And Here Are The Results
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
This Pilot Got So Bored During 2-Hour Test Flight, He Wrote It In The Sky
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.