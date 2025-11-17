50 Times People Spotted Huge Halloween Jerks

Halloween—a night of vampires, ghosts, tricks, and treats—often brings out a naughty side in us. Amidst our spooky celebrations, there are those who want to threaten your fun. Ghastly schemes, from unconventional vegetable treats to stolen decorations, can leave trick-or-treaters shaking their heads in disbelief.
So, grab your flashlight as we embark on a journey through some of the most infuriating times people have turned spooky fun into terrifying disasters. Explore bizarre incidents carefully collected by the Bored Panda team that remind us of all the things not to do during the spooky season.
#1 Someone Smashed My Daughter’s Pumpkin Last Night, So I Did Some Surgery After She Left For School. Frankenpumpkin Lives
Image source: darksithlord740
#2 Welcome To Australia
Image source: kish_lal
#3 Someone Stole My Friend’s Pumpkin, And Someone Gave Her A New Pumpkin
Image source: ViperousDeer
#4 Dear Jerk
Image source: MrPink13
#5 Preparing The Golden Balls Of Disappointment For Halloween
Image source: kopsy
#6 On Halloween, Someone Reported This House In Baltimore To The Health Department For Illegally Running A Restaurant Out Of A Residence
“Complaint SR: The complainant states that a restaurant is being run out of this personal residence.”
“Observations: The residence had a “human burger” Halloween decoration with a “Bob’s Burgers” sign hung as a part of the decorations. No food is being served at the location. The complaint is not confirmed.”
Image source: kevinowdziej
#7 I Carved A Cute Face On My Halloween Pumpkin. A Squirrel Got Into It, And Now It Looks Like This
Image source: ral365
#8 Happy Halloween? Found In My Kids’ Bucket
Image source: FullMetalStabb
#9 This House Had A Really Cool Pennywise Decoration On Their Front Porch Last Week
Image source: Capybarapangolin
#10 My Halloween Decorations Got Eaten By A Moose This Morning
Image source: spenardagain
#11 They Are Going After Halloween
“Attention Satanic Socialists. This is the home of the patriotic Christian family. We work hard and pay taxes. We do not celebrate satan’s day. We do not give away free candy to lazy entitled freeloaders. No handouts. Welcome to America. If you want candy get a job. And find Jesus.”
Image source: AbaloneSea7265
#12 An Anti-Vaxxer Group Is Trying To Get People To Pass Out Halloween Candy With This On It
Image source: gunsnammo37
#13 I Took My Kid Trick-Or-Treating Today. There Was A Lady Passing These Out To All The Kids And Saying, “Give This To Your Mom”
Image source: Winter-Owl1
#14 I Paid $25 To Go To A “Halloween House” And This Was One Of The “Game Areas”
Image source: Oranginafina
#15 Someone Took One Of My Skeletons
Image source: FerdinandTFlag
#16 Fined And/Or Jailed For Trick-Or-Treating Over The Age Of 12
Image source: TBG0714
#17 Forbidden Candy Was Actually Found In A Child’s Halloween Basket
Image source: gillyw3ed
#18 I Carved These 4 Yesterday. Unfortunately, The Boxer And Audrey II Got Stolen
Image source: jai-phi
#19 Nursing Home Near Me Didn’t Think Through The Halloween Decorations
Image source: tupperwaredinosours
#20 I’m In The UK, And My Pumpkins Were Stolen 10 Hours After I Put This Display Together
Image source: Cinnabun783
#21 Halloween Decorations Destroyed
My wife and I proudly display a bunch of skeletons at our home off Derby Square every year, and this morning we awoke—once again—to more property damage. There is no way to know if these folks are locals or just passing through, but please be respectful. We want to help tourists and residents alike enjoy Halloween without all our stuff getting broken. Also, they did this right in front of a security camera with a sign.
Image source: SpruesNBrews
#22 This Old Karen Asked How Serious We Were About The Satanic Church Because We Have An Inflatable Dragon For Halloween
Image source: StillDreTZ
#23 My Local Lowe’s A Full Month Before Halloween. Next Step: Permanent Year-Long Display
Image source: dryheat122
#24 Making Kids Pay For Halloween Candy
“Trick-or-treat
Good day to all you little ghosts + goblins. We’re having a life lesson today. Nothing in life is free. I know you may think it is, but at this house, your treats will cost you 0,25. Boo
Parents: you’re welcome.”
Image source: jms212
#25 My Brother Got A Can Of Cat Food In His Halloween Candy
Image source: veterenweeb
#26 Tradition Of Wasting Food And Making My Children Hate Me So That They Don’t Write Boring Memoirs About Me
Image source: AgnesCallard, AgnesCallard
#27 Someone Was Handing Communion Cups Out To Kids Instead Of Candy Last Night (Halloween)
Image source: Louiecatnip
#28 Getting A Packet Of Ketchup For Halloween
Image source: Taylor6464
#29 These Were Being Handed Out For Trick-Or-Treat
Image source: syryquil
#30 I Work At A Sober Living Treatment Program, And These Are Some Of The “Prizes” My Coworker Gave To Our Clients At The Halloween Party Last Week
Image source: whodoesthattt
#31 Went To The Store For Halloween Decorations – They’ve Replaced Them With Christmas Decorations
Image source: JiveMonkey
#32 My Wife Bought These Candy Eyeballs To Decorate Cupcakes For A Halloween Party
Image source: SunknLiner
#33 Mom Buys Halloween Light But Gets An Empty Coca-Cola Bottle Instead
Image source: arrowtech5
#34 Neighbor Karen Gets Triggered By Halloween Decorations
So, my sister enjoys getting into the Halloween spirit and putting creepy decorations in her yard. One of those decorations happens to be a skeleton zombie baby. Well, apparently, this is super inconsiderate because sometimes babies pass away, and this trauma could be relived when someone sees a plastic zombie baby.
Image source: Whitenoizzze
#35 Seems Like Cult Behavior To Me
Image source: ThePopDaddy
#36 This Halloween Decoration That Melted Onto My Window. Thanks, Walmart
Image source: beepboopbop0101
#37 Little Gem From The App Nextdoor: Neighbor Thinks Halloween Decorations Are Real
Image source: reddit.com
#38 Found In My Kids’ Halloween Candy
Image source: jdsupreme412
#39 Local Church Asks Toddlers If They Are Ready To Die, Along With Their Halloween Candy
Image source: TableCluster
#40 In My 9-Year-Old Halloween Candies
Image source: Patient_Lavishness75
#41 Trick-Or-Treat
Image source: drewschu5
#42 Kid Stole My Favorite Pumpkin Off My Porch
Image source: Serenith_Youkai
#43 After Finishing My Third 12-Hour Shift On Halloween Night, I Came Home This Morning To This Lovely Surprise
Image source: jim_himjim
#44 Halloween Pickle?
Image source: Will-FLO
#45 My Dad Taking Down The Halloween Stuff On Halloween Night
Image source: connor122001
#46 Be Sure To Check Your Kid’s Halloween Candy For Bad Stuff. I Found A Fake 1804 Flowing Hair Dollar In A Peanut Butter Cup
Image source: 91Fox1978
#47 Disney World Just Released Their Halloween Merchandise. Scalpers Are Already Buying It Up In Stores And Online
Image source: ral365
#48 Trick-Or-Treat In Texas
Image source: bupopnappal
#49 Your Jack-O-Lantern Game Is Strong When Others Covet To The Point Of Theft. Wear It As A Badge Of Honor
Image source: emma_museums
#50 I’ve Always Wanted To Be The Jerk Who Gives Fudge, Fruit, And Nuts For Halloween
Image source: Unfair-Benefit-9225
