50 Jerk Design Examples Shared On This Online Group

We’ve all heard about crappy design, something that turns a blind eye to user-friendliness, logic and common sense, aesthetics, and people in general. We’re talking billboards, TV ads, product packaging and product design, websites and apps, you name it.

The phenomenon of crappy design is that no matter how much our marketing strategies and advertising techniques have evolved in the past decades, it still finds its place in our daily lives. Check out some examples of crappy design in Bored Panda’s previous features here, here and here.

This time, we are taking a step further. Sometimes the design is so annoying, senseless and defunct that it seems like the brands are doing this deliberately or at least without shame. There’s even a whole corner of reddit dedicated to cases “when a*** design things.”

With a whopping 2.9 million members, the community pokes fun at the mentality that “nothing comes before profit, especially not the consumer.” Below, we wrapped up some of the evilest designs, so let us know what you think of them in the comments!

#1 Ah Station Design

Image source: masteromatic

#2 Taxes

Image source: MayoBoy69, twitter.com

#3 Appstore For You

Image source: reddit.com

#4 Brand New Protein Powder, Not Even Filled Half Whey

Image source: Furious_Flames

#5 Felt Like This Sub Would Appreciate This Statement

Image source: the_gaming_princess, twitter.com

#6 Screw You Pinterest

Your content fills up and pollutes the search engine results yet people can’t even view your bulls**t user-submitted content without signing up for a damn account. Going to add to you to my Personal Blocklist so you don’t appear in my searches and waste my time anymore.

Image source: ZYn9Po4u

#7 Trashy Company

Image source: Smartix04, twitter.com

#8 Hellofresh. If I Don’t Need To Call To Make Orders, I Shouldn’t Need To Call To Unsubscribe

Image source: goldollazz

#9 Cashing In On That *cough*

Image source: paris_christine, twitter.com

#10 I Want My Money Back

Image source: PPIIKKAACCHHUU

#11 I Chose The Bottle Because A Tube Wasn’t Enough! This Trojan Trickery Is An Abuse Coming From A Brand With Recognition

Image source: PoorGeno

#12 Bought These Sticky Notes Cause I Thought The Gold Border Was Nice

Image source: KarmasDoll

#13 Natural Is A Trademark

Image source: yaserafriend

#14 So It Was A Lie

Image source: Droyk

#15 Really?

Image source: EveningBluebird

#16 Youtuber Gets Every Single Video On His Channel Copyright Claimed Despite Having The Rights To All The Music In His Videos

Image source: coolethanps2, twitter.com

#17 This Mcdonalds Menu

Image source: SkepticHQ, twitter.com

#18 Both Weigh 500g But The Green One Is In A 30% “Bigger Bag More To Share”

Image source: AApickleAA

#19 Cup Design That Makes The Drink Look Like It Has Actual Fruit

Image source: St-Paerikus

#20 Disney Leaves The Inside Of Their $6 Icecream Hollow

Image source: ThatTheoGuy

#21 The Sticker Was A Lie

Image source: Doophie

#22 Amazon Prime Video Doesn’t Tell You If A Show Is Unavailable In Your Country Until After You Subscribe To Amazon Prime

Image source: Iescaunare

#23 This Design Pisses Me Off Every Single Day

Image source: tazzzzzzzz0

#24 Unremovable Ads On My $2,500 Samsung Smart TV

Image source: BrownLandlord

#25 Spending $175 On A Textbook Only To Receive A 2 Inch Stack Of Unbound Papers. Binder Sold Separately!

Image source: FrenchiToasti

#26 Dislikes Helped You Know If A Video Was A Scam, Misleading Or Had False Information

Image source: LeuxD

#27 Literal Hell For Budget Flyers – Standing Seats

Image source: DistinctScene0

#28 Hey This Hotel Room Is Only $99 A Night, Great Deal!!!

Image source: TheNatureLover

#29 They Replaced Half The Mirrors In My Local Shopping Mall’s Bathroom With Advertising Boards!

Image source: BradleyZ17

#30 Heard We Are Having A Rigged Democracy Binge

Image source: twitch870

#31 The Fact That You Can’t Uninstall Facebook On Certain Phones

Image source: Dark_Inferno98

#32 They Decided To Completely Cover Their Tenants’ Windows With Ads Because Who Needs Natural Light And Fresh Air?

Image source: jadondrew

#33 My Work Place’s ‘Low Plastic, Recyclable Eco-Pens’ Have A Secret At Their Core

Image source: dwarvencrap

#34 My Age Preferences Are There For A Reason, Tinder

Image source: AppleSlize

#35 Keurig Sensor Blocks Your Brew Unless It’s “K-Cup Compatible”, Aka Has Scannable Foil. Slap On An Old Foil To A 3rd Party Cup And Suddenly No Issue

Image source: OfficialUNESCO

#36 Such A Great Deal!

Image source: Guevarra25

#37 My Chinese “Smart TV” Plays A 15 Second Chevrolete Commercial Every Time I Turn It On

Image source: MuayThai1985

#38 Perfectly Fine Lighters With No Way To Refuel Them… Planned Obsolescence Is Asshole Design And Terrible For The Environment

Image source: redditUserError404

#39 As**ole School System Charging Kids For Lunch And Then Blaming Parents

Image source: quazziwazzi

#40 My Printer Just Did A Firmware Update And No Longer Recognizes My Third-Party Ink

Image source: sumofty

#41 Shrinkflation Used By Cadbury To Literally Cut Corners. The Bottom Chocolate Bar Is More Than 8 Percent Smaller

Image source: Flying_Dutchmen_13

#42 5$ Pen Size vs. Ink

Image source: deleted-mayham

#43 Designed For Dissuading The Homeless. Literally Just Uncomfortable For Everyone Else

Image source: Machdame

#44 8% Alcohol Or

Image source: CucumberWizard

#45 Food Delivery Service That Tells You “Someone Is At The Door! Okay We Lied”

Image source: kmartshoppr

#46 I Wish My Professors Graded Like This

Image source: I_POST_ON_THE_DONALD

#47 Press Dismiss To Update This Printer

Image source: disintegore, twitter.com

#48 Facebook, I’m Beyond Words

Image source: Pinoy_Bro

#49 Tenerife Airport Shows Ads On The Flight Information Screens Every Few Minutes (For At Least A Minute), So If You’re Unlucky You Have To Wait Before Knowing Which Gate To Go To

Image source: RealTechnician

#50 F**k You Vegas

Image source: Examotate

