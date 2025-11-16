50 Jerk Design Examples Shared On This Online Group

We’ve all heard about crappy design, something that turns a blind eye to user-friendliness, logic and common sense, aesthetics, and people in general. We’re talking billboards, TV ads, product packaging and product design, websites and apps, you name it.
This time, we are taking a step further. Sometimes the design is so annoying, senseless and defunct that it seems like the brands are doing this deliberately or at least without shame. There’s even a whole corner of reddit dedicated to cases “when a*** design things.”
With a whopping 2.9 million members, the community pokes fun at the mentality that “nothing comes before profit, especially not the consumer.” Below, we wrapped up some of the evilest designs, so let us know what you think of them in the comments!
#1 Ah Station Design
Image source: masteromatic
#2 Taxes
Image source: MayoBoy69, twitter.com
#3 Appstore For You
Image source: reddit.com
#4 Brand New Protein Powder, Not Even Filled Half Whey
Image source: Furious_Flames
#5 Felt Like This Sub Would Appreciate This Statement
Image source: the_gaming_princess, twitter.com
#6 Screw You Pinterest
Your content fills up and pollutes the search engine results yet people can’t even view your bulls**t user-submitted content without signing up for a damn account. Going to add to you to my Personal Blocklist so you don’t appear in my searches and waste my time anymore.
Image source: ZYn9Po4u
#7 Trashy Company
Image source: Smartix04, twitter.com
#8 Hellofresh. If I Don’t Need To Call To Make Orders, I Shouldn’t Need To Call To Unsubscribe
Image source: goldollazz
#9 Cashing In On That *cough*
Image source: paris_christine, twitter.com
#10 I Want My Money Back
Image source: PPIIKKAACCHHUU
#11 I Chose The Bottle Because A Tube Wasn’t Enough! This Trojan Trickery Is An Abuse Coming From A Brand With Recognition
Image source: PoorGeno
#12 Bought These Sticky Notes Cause I Thought The Gold Border Was Nice
Image source: KarmasDoll
#13 Natural Is A Trademark
Image source: yaserafriend
#14 So It Was A Lie
Image source: Droyk
#15 Really?
Image source: EveningBluebird
#16 Youtuber Gets Every Single Video On His Channel Copyright Claimed Despite Having The Rights To All The Music In His Videos
Image source: coolethanps2, twitter.com
#17 This Mcdonalds Menu
Image source: SkepticHQ, twitter.com
#18 Both Weigh 500g But The Green One Is In A 30% “Bigger Bag More To Share”
Image source: AApickleAA
#19 Cup Design That Makes The Drink Look Like It Has Actual Fruit
Image source: St-Paerikus
#20 Disney Leaves The Inside Of Their $6 Icecream Hollow
Image source: ThatTheoGuy
#21 The Sticker Was A Lie
Image source: Doophie
#22 Amazon Prime Video Doesn’t Tell You If A Show Is Unavailable In Your Country Until After You Subscribe To Amazon Prime
Image source: Iescaunare
#23 This Design Pisses Me Off Every Single Day
Image source: tazzzzzzzz0
#24 Unremovable Ads On My $2,500 Samsung Smart TV
Image source: BrownLandlord
#25 Spending $175 On A Textbook Only To Receive A 2 Inch Stack Of Unbound Papers. Binder Sold Separately!
Image source: FrenchiToasti
#26 Dislikes Helped You Know If A Video Was A Scam, Misleading Or Had False Information
Image source: LeuxD
#27 Literal Hell For Budget Flyers – Standing Seats
Image source: DistinctScene0
#28 Hey This Hotel Room Is Only $99 A Night, Great Deal!!!
Image source: TheNatureLover
#29 They Replaced Half The Mirrors In My Local Shopping Mall’s Bathroom With Advertising Boards!
Image source: BradleyZ17
#30 Heard We Are Having A Rigged Democracy Binge
Image source: twitch870
#31 The Fact That You Can’t Uninstall Facebook On Certain Phones
Image source: Dark_Inferno98
#32 They Decided To Completely Cover Their Tenants’ Windows With Ads Because Who Needs Natural Light And Fresh Air?
Image source: jadondrew
#33 My Work Place’s ‘Low Plastic, Recyclable Eco-Pens’ Have A Secret At Their Core
Image source: dwarvencrap
#34 My Age Preferences Are There For A Reason, Tinder
Image source: AppleSlize
#35 Keurig Sensor Blocks Your Brew Unless It’s “K-Cup Compatible”, Aka Has Scannable Foil. Slap On An Old Foil To A 3rd Party Cup And Suddenly No Issue
Image source: OfficialUNESCO
#36 Such A Great Deal!
Image source: Guevarra25
#37 My Chinese “Smart TV” Plays A 15 Second Chevrolete Commercial Every Time I Turn It On
Image source: MuayThai1985
#38 Perfectly Fine Lighters With No Way To Refuel Them… Planned Obsolescence Is Asshole Design And Terrible For The Environment
Image source: redditUserError404
#39 As**ole School System Charging Kids For Lunch And Then Blaming Parents
Image source: quazziwazzi
#40 My Printer Just Did A Firmware Update And No Longer Recognizes My Third-Party Ink
Image source: sumofty
#41 Shrinkflation Used By Cadbury To Literally Cut Corners. The Bottom Chocolate Bar Is More Than 8 Percent Smaller
Image source: Flying_Dutchmen_13
#42 5$ Pen Size vs. Ink
Image source: deleted-mayham
#43 Designed For Dissuading The Homeless. Literally Just Uncomfortable For Everyone Else
Image source: Machdame
#44 8% Alcohol Or
Image source: CucumberWizard
#45 Food Delivery Service That Tells You “Someone Is At The Door! Okay We Lied”
Image source: kmartshoppr
#46 I Wish My Professors Graded Like This
Image source: I_POST_ON_THE_DONALD
#47 Press Dismiss To Update This Printer
Image source: disintegore, twitter.com
#48 Facebook, I’m Beyond Words
Image source: Pinoy_Bro
#49 Tenerife Airport Shows Ads On The Flight Information Screens Every Few Minutes (For At Least A Minute), So If You’re Unlucky You Have To Wait Before Knowing Which Gate To Go To
Image source: RealTechnician
#50 F**k You Vegas
Image source: Examotate
