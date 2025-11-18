Jennifer Lopez Asks Judge To Deny Ben Affleck Spousal Support After Finally Filing For Divorce

After rekindling their romance and sharing a fairytale wedding in Georgia, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially calling it quits on their marriage.
Two years after saying “I do” in an extravagant ceremony, the songstress filed for divorce from the Oscar winner, according to sources close to the star.
The 55-year-old pop diva filed for divorce on Tuesday, August 20, after painfully deciding that it was “time to move on,” a source told People.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially ending their marriage exactly two years after their grand Georgia wedding
Image credits: jlo
Image credits: John Shearer/Getty Images
The date of the filing fell on the second anniversary of their grand wedding in front of family and friends. The Georgia ceremony took place a month after they arrived at a Las Vegas chapel before midnight and waited in line with four other couples to legally tie the knot on July 17, 2022.
“She’s very disappointed and sad, but Ben hasn’t given her any signs that he wants to continue their marriage,” the source added. “He hasn’t shown any commitment and interest in making their marriage work. It’s gotten to the point that she just needs to look out for herself.”
Sources claimed that the pop diva decided to file for divorce after realizing that it was “time to move on” due to the Oscar winner’s lack of commitment
Image credits: Presley Ann/Getty Images
Image credits: jlo
In an unexpected twist, the Jenny From The Block singer chose to file for divorce without a lawyer, handling the paperwork herself.
She has also waived her right to spousal support and requested that her soon-to-be ex-husband be denied the same, according to TMZ.
What makes the split even more eyebrow-raising is the absence of a prenuptial agreement between the couple.
With no prenup in place, all earnings from their nearly two-year marriage will be considered community property.
In a surprising move, the Get On The Floor singer filed the divorce papers herself, without the help of an attorney
The couple, affectionately dubbed “Bennifer,” have a love story that spans decades and is one of Hollywood’s most talked-about romances.
It all began in the early 2000s when JLo and the Argo director first crossed paths on the set of the romantic comedy Gigli. By 2002, they were an official couple and eventually became engaged. However, they infamously postponed their 2003 wedding three days before the ceremony and parted ways in 2004.
They rekindled their romance and finally tied the knot in 2022.
Divorce rumors have been swirling around the couple for months before the singer filed for divorce.
A source told People she “was done waiting.”
“She tried really hard to make things work and is heartbroken,” the source added. “The kids are a top priority, as they always have been.”
Jennifer has chosen to waive her right to spousal support and is also requesting that Ben be denied such support as well
Image credits: Gotham/Getty Images
Her first marriage was back in February 1997 with Cuban actor and producer Ojani Noa. Their short-lived marriage came to an end in January 1998.
The second time she took to the altar was in September 2001, and it was to tie the knot with dancer, choreographer, and actor Cris Judd. They filed for divorce in July 2002.
Following her relationship with Ben—which she described in her 2014 book True Love as her “first real heartbreak”—she and singer Marc Anthony grew close.
“Marc came back into my life three days after I should have been at the altar saying ‘I do’ to another man,” she wrote.
The pair exchanged wedding vows in June 2004 and became parents to now 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, before Marc filed for divorce in April 2012.
Ben, on the other hand, was married to actress Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018. Together, they have three children: Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12.
“Filing for divorce on your wedding anniversary is crazy,” one social media user said following the news
Follow Us