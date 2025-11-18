Jennifer Aniston’s Dazzling Diamond Ring At SAG Awards Sparks Engagement Rumors

Jennifer Aniston’s recent appearance at the Screen Actors Guild Awards has sparked rumors about the actress possibly being engaged, thanks to an eye-catching diamond ring that was comfortably resting on her finger.
With a nomination for Best Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Alex Levy in The Morning Show, Jennifer stepped onto the red carpet at Saturday’s SAG awards in a stunning silver gown. But some could only talk about the dazzling ring on her finger, making the rumor mill spin wildly.
Some reports claimed that speculations ignited following her SAG awards appearance and questioned whether the ring was a hint at a new chapter in her love life.
Jennifer has previously walked down the aisle and exchanged wedding vows with actor Brad Pitt in 2000. She later married Justin Theroux in 2015.
In June last year, a source claimed Jennifer is happy with where she is in life and is thriving on her own.
“[Jennifer is] in a great place. She’s happy, healthy, and fulfilled by her career, family, and friends,” the insider told Us Weekly. “[She’s] been through a lot, but she feels blessed to be thriving personally and professionally.”
The diamond ring on Jennifer Aniston’s finger fueled engagement rumors
Jennifer spoke about marriage during an interview with Allure in 2022 and noted at the time that she wasn’t interested in marriage. But she added that it would be “wonderful to come home and fall into somebody’s arms” after a rough day.
“Would you ever get married again?” she was asked.
“Never say never, but I don’t have any interest,” Jennifer replied. “I’d love a relationship. Who knows? There are moments I want to just crawl up in a ball and say, ‘I need support.’ It would be wonderful to come home and fall into somebody’s arms and say, ‘That was a tough day.’”
At Saturday’s SAG award show, Jennifer was joined by Bradley Cooper in presenting Barbra Streisand with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Jennifer not only showered Barbra with praise on stage but also shared that she once kissed the Hollywood icon on New Year’s Eve.
Jennifer Aniston spoke about kissing Barbra Streisand at midnight one New Year’s Eve
“Barbra did not just pave the way for us women; she bulldozed a clearing for us. Magnificent talent aside, she’s also a mensch,” Jennifer said. “Barbra created the Streisand Foundation, giving tens of millions of dollars in grants to more than 800 organizations supporting women’s health, civil rights, environmental issues, and gun control.”
“And while I haven’t had the pleasure of working with her — yet — I’ve been fortunate enough to spend cherished time with her over the years, and I even got to kiss her at midnight one New Year’s Eve,” Jennifer added.
