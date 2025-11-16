‘The Old Man’ Star Jeff Bridges Gives The Most Recent Update On His Battle With Cancer

There are but a few things in life that suck more than cancer. The leading cause of death worldwide, which has no guaranteed cure whatsoever, has robbed us of many beloved and talented people. And with the combination of the pandemic, which has plagued Earth for the last couple of years, the chances of survival seem rather bleak.
One of the few celebrities that knows this better than most is Jeff Bridges, the Oscar-winning actor known for his iconic, laid-back role in ‘The Big Lebowski.’ Speaking with AARP, a non-profit organization, this Tuesday, 73-year-old Bridges opened up about his brush with death while battling non-Hodgkin lymphoma and a severe case of COVID-19, which he contracted in the midst of his fight against cancer.
David Bowie, Steve Jobs, Aretha Franklin, Bob Marley, Jacqueline Kennedy. These are only but a few celebrities that were stolen from our world due to cancer – an ugly disease that is responsible for 1-in-6 total deaths, according to the newest data. The worst part: most cancer cases are death sentences where treatment can only buy you some extra time, nothing else.
If, like many of us, you found yourself cheering for Jeff Bridges as his career skyrocketed following his unforgettable performance in the Coen brothers’ iconic The Big Lebowski – one of the best slacker films of all time – then you likely shared in the heartbreak upon learning of his lymphoma diagnosis in 2020. “Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good,” Bridges wrote at the time.
After being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2020, soon after he also contracted COVID-19 while undergoing chemotherapy
Despite the alarming nature of a non-Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis, Jeff Bridges had reasons to maintain optimism about his chances. At least in the United States, the 5-year survival rate for his specific case is surprisingly high at 74%, surpassing the overall tumor survival rate of 68%. Several factors, such as cancer stage and subtype, age, general health, and treatment effectiveness, influence these statistics. Fortunately, Bridges was able to begin treatment promptly, setting a positive course for his battle against the disease.
Undoubtedly, Jeff Bridges faced an incredibly challenging situation as his treatment coincided with the global pandemic. The National Cancer Institute has emphasized that individuals with cancer face an elevated risk of complications from COVID-19 and may necessitate intensive care. Regrettably, Bridges found himself in this very circumstance, grappling with the harsh reality of having “no immune system to fight it.” The daunting prospect of survival loomed, intensified by the precarious intersection of his cancer treatment and the ongoing pandemic.
While Bridges was close to giving up (“I was in surrender mode”), weakened by the combination of deadly diseases, he kept fighting back and has made a remarkable comeback ever since
Now, the tumor that was once 9-by-12-inches has been reduced “to the size of a marble”
The 73-year-old Oscar winner is known for many of his roles, particularly the ones in ‘True Grit’ and ‘The Big Lebowski’
Bridges shared that his comeback would not have been possible without his “absolute champion” of a wife, Susan Geston
Currently in the last steps of defeating cancer, Bridges shares that the overall experience has made him appreciate the people that surround him
Fans showered Jeff with good thoughts and kind words for not giving up when it seemed hopeless to fight back
