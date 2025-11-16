Hey Pandas, What Does Your Home Screen Look Like? (Closed)

by

Cellphones, almost everyone owns one. And everyone is different. Maybe you’re very neat, or maybe you’re very messy.

Post a picture of the home screen of your mobile phone and give people a glimpse of your own unique self!

#1 This Is Mine!

#2 My Puppers

#3 Mine

#4 This Has Been My Background Picture For At Least 10 Years. Don’t Know Who Made It But I Like It

#5 Put A Cool Caption Here

#6 I Am A Stranger Things Fan, And Decided I Loved The Season 4 Artwork, So That’s My Wallpaper! (Also, Yes, I Am A Coldplay Fan!)

#7 Changed Our Time Clock To A Mobile App. Didn’t Want To Forget

#8 It’s Not Much, But It’s Honest Work

#9 Waiting For The New Toh Episodes With My New Wallpaper!

#10 My Animal Crossing Home Screen. I Spent A Lot Of Time Making It!

#11 What Can I Say I Like Pink (I Customized The Apps) Also Covering Up My Location

#12 It’s Hasn’t Changed In Space Or Time

#13 Do Lock Screens Count My Home Screen Is A Mess

#14 This Is Mine

#15 Me And My Wife After A Parade

#16 Here’s Mine! I Also Made The Wallpaper Btw

#17 Cupcakes My Friend Made, And One Of My Favorite Pictures I Took Of A Glacier In Iceland

#18 Sorry This Didn’t Show Up In My Original Post, But These Ar Cupcakes My Friend Made

#19 Took This In Revelstoke, Bc. Love Trains!

#20 Big Fan Of Deltarune, What Can I Say

#21 Devotee Of Airportism! Infected With Aviophilia!

#22 A Picture I Took On Vacation In West Virginia (Ik It’s My Lock Screen But My Home Screen Is Hard To See)

#23 Slytherin Collage (I Didn’t Make It I Found It On Zedge)

#24 Cactus Juice. It’ll Quench Ya. It’s The Quenchiest!!!

#25 My Doggo

#26 Random Little Collage Of Isabella

#27 Archangel Michael

#28 My Phone Number So I Don’t Forget It (The Whited Out Bit)

#29 Low-Key Boring But

#30 Pretty Plain

#31 Here’s Mine

#32 One Of My Colts From Couple Yrs Ago. He Was So Photogenic!

#33 Hehe Naruto Fan

#34 I Love The What The Forecast App

#35 My Front Yard!!

#36 Mine

#37 Pretty Basic. Made The Wallpaper Myself

#38 Pretty Flowers

#39 I’ll Just Share My iPad’s. Credit To Missholoska On Tumblr And Deviantart

#40 Scarlet Witch Couture By Kevin Wada

Image source: source

#41 Pan Pride!

#42 Into Pokémon Go Lately, Might Change It Again Later

#43 Here’s Mine

#44 Little Prince Artwork

#45 Mine Is Steve Harrington From Stranger Things!!

#46 A Polaroid Of A Random Spot In Pigsah. It’s A Source Of Good Memories. 😊

#47 George Newman From Uhf (Really Underrated Movie)

#48 Not My Home Screen Bc It Has Personal Reminders But My Background On Home And Lockscreen. Ibuki

#49 Red Son My Beloved

