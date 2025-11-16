Hey Pandas, What Does Your Home Screen Look Like? (Closed)

Cellphones, almost everyone owns one. And everyone is different. Maybe you’re very neat, or maybe you’re very messy.
#1 This Is Mine!
#2 My Puppers
#3 Mine
#4 This Has Been My Background Picture For At Least 10 Years. Don’t Know Who Made It But I Like It
#5 Put A Cool Caption Here
#6 I Am A Stranger Things Fan, And Decided I Loved The Season 4 Artwork, So That’s My Wallpaper! (Also, Yes, I Am A Coldplay Fan!)
#7 Changed Our Time Clock To A Mobile App. Didn’t Want To Forget
#8 It’s Not Much, But It’s Honest Work
#9 Waiting For The New Toh Episodes With My New Wallpaper!
#10 My Animal Crossing Home Screen. I Spent A Lot Of Time Making It!
#11 What Can I Say I Like Pink (I Customized The Apps) Also Covering Up My Location
#12 It’s Hasn’t Changed In Space Or Time
#13 Do Lock Screens Count My Home Screen Is A Mess
#14 This Is Mine
#15 Me And My Wife After A Parade
#16 Here’s Mine! I Also Made The Wallpaper Btw
#17 Cupcakes My Friend Made, And One Of My Favorite Pictures I Took Of A Glacier In Iceland
#18 Sorry This Didn’t Show Up In My Original Post, But These Ar Cupcakes My Friend Made
#19 Took This In Revelstoke, Bc. Love Trains!
#20 Big Fan Of Deltarune, What Can I Say
#21 Devotee Of Airportism! Infected With Aviophilia!
#22 A Picture I Took On Vacation In West Virginia (Ik It’s My Lock Screen But My Home Screen Is Hard To See)
#23 Slytherin Collage (I Didn’t Make It I Found It On Zedge)
#24 Cactus Juice. It’ll Quench Ya. It’s The Quenchiest!!!
#25 My Doggo
#26 Random Little Collage Of Isabella
#27 Archangel Michael
#28 My Phone Number So I Don’t Forget It (The Whited Out Bit)
#29 Low-Key Boring But
#30 Pretty Plain
#31 Here’s Mine
#32 One Of My Colts From Couple Yrs Ago. He Was So Photogenic!
#33 Hehe Naruto Fan
#34 I Love The What The Forecast App
#35 My Front Yard!!
#36 Mine
#37 Pretty Basic. Made The Wallpaper Myself
#38 Pretty Flowers
#39 I’ll Just Share My iPad’s. Credit To Missholoska On Tumblr And Deviantart
#40 Scarlet Witch Couture By Kevin Wada
#41 Pan Pride!
#42 Into Pokémon Go Lately, Might Change It Again Later
#43 Here’s Mine
#44 Little Prince Artwork
#45 Mine Is Steve Harrington From Stranger Things!!
#46 A Polaroid Of A Random Spot In Pigsah. It’s A Source Of Good Memories. 😊
#47 George Newman From Uhf (Really Underrated Movie)
#48 Not My Home Screen Bc It Has Personal Reminders But My Background On Home And Lockscreen. Ibuki
#49 Red Son My Beloved
