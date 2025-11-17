Hey Pandas, What Are Some Of The Worst Ads You’ve Ever Seen?

by

Post the worst ads you have ever seen.

#1 Dude This Bidet Needs To Calm Down

#2 Ad For Keeping Distance In Public Spaces During Covid; Inclusion Attempt Gone Wrong

#3 No Need To Explain

#4 Oooooh Temu Back At It Again 😂

#5 Whoever Thought Of This And Reviewed This Needs To Clean Their Brain

#6 White Is Purity

#7 In What World Would Anyone Ever Need This

#8 Now Hurry Up And Smoke Them So I Can Collect My Inheritance

#9 Dude Turned Into A Pancake

#10 Mobile Game Ads Are The Freaking Worst

#11 This Is Satire…right?

#12 Now That’s Just Inappropriate

#13 Not To Get Political, But This Was A Bit Much😂

#14 Potato Pic? Why Not! Lol

#15 I Googled “Gifts For 3 Year Old Boy” And Amazon Sent Me This. And Yes, It Is Listed For 3 And Up

#16 Found On Bp, Like Why Is This A Social Skill?

#17 What Is It And Why Is It? The Question Asked Of Temu Ads

#18 Why

#19 What Would Possess You To Buy This 😭

#20 Yes, It’s Real. I Reported It. Ugh

#21 :no Context Given:

#22 I Really Had Better Hopes For The Internet

#23 An Ad For Temu… On A Fail Blog Article About Online Shopping Fails

#24 Was Looking For A Comping Toilet… For Humans

#25 Why?

#26 Ad For Target

