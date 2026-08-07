JD Vance Made Casual Comment About Newborn Son, But Critics Quickly Noticed Something They Say Doesn’t Add Up

Vice President J.D. Vance shared what he probably thought was a charming story about his boss and U.S. President Donald Trump.
But his choice of words about his newborn son snowballed into controversy online.
“Here is the double standard again,” one commented online. “…Frankly speaking [this] is a very weird thing to say.”
Vice President J.D. Vance’s choice of words about his newborn son sparked heated discussions online
JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance announced the birth of their newborn baby last month.
They said their kids, Ewan, 9, Vivek, 6, and Mirabel, 4, were “overjoyed to meet” their little brother Alec Neel Vance, who became the first baby born to a sitting vice president in more than 150 years.
“Congratulations! A perfect baby boy for the wonderful Vance family,” U.S. President Donald Trump said following the birth.
In a recent interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, Vance spoke about a conversation he had with Trump after his son’s birth.
“The president called me the first full day Alec was alive, the day he was born, and he says, ‘You should take some time off,’” he said.
Vance then reminded the reality TV star-turned-president that they had a meeting scheduled for the next day.
“‘Yeah. Take some time off. Like today,’” Vance recalled the president saying with a laugh.
Viewers began saying, “Trumpy couldn’t care less about JD’s baby!”
The Vances announced the birth of Alec Neel Vance, the first baby born to a sitting Vice President in more than 150 years
What many social media users found strange was Vance’s phrasing about Alec.
His remark about the “first full day Alec was alive” seemed like a contradiction to his pro-life beliefs.
Vance has long championed the belief that life begins at the conception of a baby, making him a strong anti-abortion advocate and supporter of the rights of an unborn fetus.
Hence, when netizens heard him say the “first full day Alec was alive,” they instantly accused him of applying his pro-life views selectively.
Vance’s words about his newborn son showed the “double standard again,” netizens said
Many called him “cringe” and “disgusting,” saying, “Who talks like that? Like for real, he sounds like an alien.”
“The first full day he was alive is some strange phrasing,” one said.
Another wrote, “Wait! ‘The first full day Alec was alive.’ But, but I thought life begins at conception! Or is that just fodder for the rubes?”
“‘ … the first full day Alec was alive.’ So, he doesn’t believe that life begins at conception,” said another. “Good to know.”
“Wait, so babies aren’t alive until the day they are born?” asked one. “What say you, #prolifers?”
Another wrote, “Here is the double standard again. Life starts at conception according to his party, yet his son apparently has as only alive on the day he was born. Which frankly speaking is a very weird thing to say anyways.”
Usha was reluctant to have a fourth child, Vance wrote in his new book Communion
Vance and his wife met when they were students at Yale Law School in 2010 after joining a discussion group on “social decline in white America.”
With the Trump administration calling for higher birth rates in the U.S., Vance has been one of the loudest voices supporting this view.
He admitted in his recently published book that Usha was reluctant to have another baby. But he said she changed her mind after the assassination of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk last year.
Usha had a conversation with Kirk’s widow Erika Kirk that apparently convinced her to have a fourth child, Vance claimed in his book Communion.
“Not long after we buried my friend, she became pregnant with our fourth child, a boy,” he wrote. “One life was stolen from us, but another was given.”
In her first interview since Alec’s birth, Usha spoke from the Vice President’s Residence about being a mother of four.
The second lady spoke about being a newly minted mother-of-four in a recent interview
“It’s been really lovely so far,” she told Fox News Digital on August 4.
It’s been “beautiful” to see her older children being excited “about their new brother,” the second lady said.
“They’re always fighting over holding him. When we do diaper changes or clothes changes, one of them is always there helping,” she added.
“They’re willing to burp him, they want to grab things for him, they want to entertain him.”
“His laugh just screams forced and fake,” one commneted on Vance’s recent interview
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