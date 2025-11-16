I Challenged Myself To Photograph Children With Their Dogs, And Here Are The Best 21 Photos

by

Hey! I’m Vicky and I love a good challenge. So, I thought I would work on a photography project that involved taking pictures of kids with their dogs! Yep… kids can be difficult to take photos of by themselves, so are dogs by themselves. Together is another story, but hey, it worked!

As if this wasn’t a challenge enough, I did this photography project in frigid Canadian January weather! Some of these photos were taken in -20 degrees Celsius. But it was a blast! The kids actually loved the experience and were all troopers! They really just loved being able to share this moment with their dogs and tell me all about them! I hope you enjoy these photos as much as I enjoyed taking them.

More info: champagne.photo

#1 Move Over Ladies!

I Challenged Myself To Photograph Children With Their Dogs, And Here Are The Best 21 Photos

#2 Smooch

I Challenged Myself To Photograph Children With Their Dogs, And Here Are The Best 21 Photos

#3

I Challenged Myself To Photograph Children With Their Dogs, And Here Are The Best 21 Photos

#4 Forever

I Challenged Myself To Photograph Children With Their Dogs, And Here Are The Best 21 Photos

#5 Ice Time

I Challenged Myself To Photograph Children With Their Dogs, And Here Are The Best 21 Photos

#6

I Challenged Myself To Photograph Children With Their Dogs, And Here Are The Best 21 Photos

#7 Snuggles

I Challenged Myself To Photograph Children With Their Dogs, And Here Are The Best 21 Photos

#8 Besties

I Challenged Myself To Photograph Children With Their Dogs, And Here Are The Best 21 Photos

#9 Guardian

I Challenged Myself To Photograph Children With Their Dogs, And Here Are The Best 21 Photos

#10 Secrets

I Challenged Myself To Photograph Children With Their Dogs, And Here Are The Best 21 Photos

#11

I Challenged Myself To Photograph Children With Their Dogs, And Here Are The Best 21 Photos

#12 Hot Coco

I Challenged Myself To Photograph Children With Their Dogs, And Here Are The Best 21 Photos

#13

I Challenged Myself To Photograph Children With Their Dogs, And Here Are The Best 21 Photos

#14 Piano Lessons

I Challenged Myself To Photograph Children With Their Dogs, And Here Are The Best 21 Photos

#15 Best Buds

I Challenged Myself To Photograph Children With Their Dogs, And Here Are The Best 21 Photos

#16

I Challenged Myself To Photograph Children With Their Dogs, And Here Are The Best 21 Photos

#17

I Challenged Myself To Photograph Children With Their Dogs, And Here Are The Best 21 Photos

#18

I Challenged Myself To Photograph Children With Their Dogs, And Here Are The Best 21 Photos

#19

I Challenged Myself To Photograph Children With Their Dogs, And Here Are The Best 21 Photos

#20

I Challenged Myself To Photograph Children With Their Dogs, And Here Are The Best 21 Photos

#21

I Challenged Myself To Photograph Children With Their Dogs, And Here Are The Best 21 Photos

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Created A Paper Cut Artwork Depicting Some Of The Wildlife Found Around The Waterways Of Britain
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
“Unsatisfying” By Studio Parallel
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Artist Draws Comics Showing How Fun It Was To Be A Child In The ’80s (40 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Spray Paint Floors Of Abandoned Places With Colorful Tile Patterns
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Alita: Battle Angel
3 min read
Dec, 21, 2018
French Freerunners Are Using Parkour As An Eco-Friendly Gesture to Fight Light Pollution
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.