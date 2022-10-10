Jared Leto Set to Take on the Role of a Lifetime Telling the Story of Karl Lagerfeld

There is no fashion designer more complex than the legendary Karl Lagerfeld. Famous for not only his extraordinary couture but also his storytelling abilities, he is one of the most iconic designers in the fashion industry. His death in 2019 left the fashion worked shocked and heartbroken, and it’s up to talented actor Jared Leto to tell the story of the colorful Karl Lagerfeld. Famous for being dishonest about his childhood – he often told untruths about his birth year to appear younger, and he also made it seem that his family was a bit more important than they were – Lagerfeld is an icon. It only makes sense that Jared Leto is the man who will take on the role.
Jared Leto Will Also Produce This Movie
In addition to playing the role of Karl Lagerfeld, Jared Leto will produce the film. He will work alongside Emma Ludbrook, who is his business partner in the industry. The two have reportedly already set their executive team in motion, too. According to an article published by Page Six, the movie-making duo has tapped three of Karl Lagerfeld’s business partners to work as their team of executive producers on the film. We imagine this move is pivotal in telling the honest and accurate story of the late designer and his couture business. As far as we know, this team of three includes Pier Paolo Righi, who is the CEO of Karl Lagerfeld. It also includes Caroline Lebar, who is the senior vice president of image and communications, and Sebastien Jondeau, who was the personal assistant of the late Chanel creative director.
Is The Movie Really Happening?
Some might wonder if this is just a rumor. It’s true that many people tell a story of a movie that is happening, and then it never comes to light, but this is a movie that is happening. It was confirmed by the Karl Lagerfeld Twitter account. “We are excited to share that we will co-create a film about Karl Lagerfeld, celebrating his life and legacy, together with Academy Award-winning actor @JaredLeto,” was the post shared by the official Lagerfeld account.
Why Jared Leto?
Well, why not Jared Leto? The talented actor has a long history of taking on roles that only allow him to showcase his immense talent, and it’s not a secret that he is willing to go the extra mile to ensure he takes on the roles that are best for him. He’s got a lot to offer, and he is someone who does the job to the extent that is even bigger than you might imagine. Jared Leto took on the role of Paolo Gucci in the 2021 film “House of Gucci,” he brought something so good to the screen. It is indescribable how he can literally transform himself into a character – and not just with makeup, hair, and wardrobe. He is a man who can change his entire look and his entire personality to make himself someone else.
Becoming Karl Lagerfeld is not going to be a difficult task for Jared Leto. At the age of 50, we can say that Leto doesn’t look anywhere near his age. He’s also got an Academy Award to his name, and he’s continued to get better with every role. He won an Academy Award in 2014 for being the Best Supporting Actor in a movie for his role in Dallas Buyers Club alongside Matthew McConaughey.
“I feel like this is a full-circle moment and Karl would be proud of what we are doing,” he said in an interview. He’s excited about telling a story that is both factual and true, and also delves into the moments people are unaware of. It’s true that Lagerfeld led a very public life, but he also had a lot going on that the world never knew about. The purpose of this film is not to share the already-known details of the late designer’s life with the world. The purpose is to share the moments no one gets to see in public. The moments of inspiration, personal feelings, and more. Leto’s goal is to ‘portray him on screen as honestly as possible,” according to his own words.
When Can We Expect The Film?
We don’t know. Right now, the movie was only just announced. There is no detail available about where they are in the process of making it, but we get the feeling that this is something that is only in the beginning stages of work. It might be a few years before this movie is brought to the big screen, but we also have a feeling it’ll be entirely worth the wait.