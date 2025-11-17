Japanese Photographer Has Taken The Cutest Pictures Of His Then 4-Year-Old Daughter (26 Pics)

Once a photographer becomes a parent – especially to a baby daughter – he no longer has to look for a model to work with. This was once again proved by Japanese photographer Toyokazu Nagano, taking just the most adorable photos of his youngest daughter, 4-year-old Kanna. The photo series is well described by its laconic name – My Daughter Kanna – as the girl and her natural charm is just enough to fill an entire frame. Each picture is taken on the same road, with little Kanna giving all of her into each pose and mood.

Even though each picture is enhanced with some cute costumes and props, like a tiny piano, a plush panda, or a giant gelato tower, what draws you the most is how photogenic Kanna is, and what wild facial expressions she can pull off. The girl doesn’t seem to be the least bit intimidated by the camera and seems to be especially fond of making some noise.

More info: Instagram | flickr.com | Facebook | twitter.com

#1

Image source: toyo_torutoco

#2

Image source: toyo_torutoco

#3

Image source: toyo_torutoco

#4

Image source: toyo_torutoco

#5

Image source: toyo_torutoco

#6

Image source: toyo_torutoco

#7

Image source: toyo_torutoco

#8

Image source: toyo_torutoco

#9

Image source: toyo_torutoco

#10

Image source: toyo_torutoco

#11

Image source: toyo_torutoco

#12

Image source: toyo_torutoco

#13

Image source: toyo_torutoco

#14

Image source: toyo_torutoco

#15

Image source: toyo_torutoco

#16

Image source: toyo_torutoco

#17

Image source: toyo_torutoco

#18

Image source: toyo_torutoco

#19

Image source: toyo_torutoco

#20

Image source: toyo_torutoco

#21

Image source: toyo_torutoco

#22

Image source: toyo_torutoco

#23

Image source: toyo_torutoco

#24

Image source: toyo_torutoco

#25

Image source: toyo_torutoco

#26

Image source: toyo_torutoco

