30 Words From Other Languages That Have No English Equivalent

The world is a wondrous place, filled with breathtaking landscapes, rich cultures, and diverse people. While English serves as the global language that allows us to communicate with each other while traveling or connecting with friends from different nations, wouldn’t it be amazing if we could effortlessly switch to the local language of the country we’re visiting? Imagine immersing ourselves fully in the experience and expressing our thoughts with words that may not even exist in the English dictionary.

We’ve compiled examples of distinct words from Merriam Webster’s Twitter thread, spanning different languages and often lacking direct English equivalents. These words are paired with their English meanings for clarity. Ranging from cozy and amusing to slightly weird, these words capture many unique situations. So, let’s all have a “hygge” (the Danish word for cozy snug time) and start this philological journey together.

#1

Image source: Stefaniya

#2

Image source: AnthonyCTesla

#3

Image source: ronin_sama

#4

Image source: WendellAlbright

#5

Image source: Lawakua_

#6

Image source: LindaofNote

#7

Image source: MartinCaldwell

#8

Image source: se_peterson

#9

Image source: darkgryphon42

#10

Image source: sundaram_anant

#11

Image source: Mrs_Totty

#12

Image source: Tillsbury1

#13

Image source: sinninomyouka

#14

Image source: nataliereed84

#15

Image source: CFlittard1904

#16

Image source: Joh99Sp

#17

Image source: Inalein_19

#18

Image source: LocalFR_Emma

#19

Image source: LizHighleyman

#20

Image source: beritmiriam

#21

Image source: sofiraus

#22

Image source: ingydeca

#23

Image source: Sarakshi

#24

Image source: GinnyGills

#25

Image source: LaakawEesh

#26

Image source: jimetoeze

#27

Image source: jcafley

#28

Image source: UgwunnaEjikem

#29

Image source: LottiePlot9

#30

Image source: laurie_winkless

