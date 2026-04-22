Meet Japanese Grumpy Cat, Who Is Even Grumpier Than The Original One

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“From the dawn of time they came; moving silently down through the centuries, living many secret lives…” Meet Koyuki, the Scottish fold cat that is angrier than Grumpy Cat, and with whom Koyuki will no doubt battle one day for Internet supremacy.

Cleverly named Koyuki, which means “light snow” in Japanese, this dangerous feline has been hiding out for nine years in Yokohama. Now, as the hour for battle draws near, the only thing you need to remember is, “There can be only one!”

More info: ayamata.jugem.jp | Twitter | Instagram (h/t: rocketnews24)

Meet Japanese Grumpy Cat, Who Is Even Grumpier Than The Original One
Meet Japanese Grumpy Cat, Who Is Even Grumpier Than The Original One
Meet Japanese Grumpy Cat, Who Is Even Grumpier Than The Original One
Meet Japanese Grumpy Cat, Who Is Even Grumpier Than The Original One
Meet Japanese Grumpy Cat, Who Is Even Grumpier Than The Original One
Meet Japanese Grumpy Cat, Who Is Even Grumpier Than The Original One
Meet Japanese Grumpy Cat, Who Is Even Grumpier Than The Original One
Meet Japanese Grumpy Cat, Who Is Even Grumpier Than The Original One
Meet Japanese Grumpy Cat, Who Is Even Grumpier Than The Original One
Meet Japanese Grumpy Cat, Who Is Even Grumpier Than The Original One
Meet Japanese Grumpy Cat, Who Is Even Grumpier Than The Original One
Meet Japanese Grumpy Cat, Who Is Even Grumpier Than The Original One
Meet Japanese Grumpy Cat, Who Is Even Grumpier Than The Original One
Meet Japanese Grumpy Cat, Who Is Even Grumpier Than The Original One

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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