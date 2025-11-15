50 ‘Cool Guides’ People Shared On This Group That Contain Information They Don’t Teach At School

One of my secret pleasures (and feel free to chime in if you’re a geek like me) is looking through various colorful guides and infographics, from what plants are edible in forests to hypothetical explanations on how best to survive the zombie Apocalypse that 2020 promised but never delivered.

The multi-million-member ‘Cool Guides’ community on Reddit is the prime place to go to for (yup, you guessed it!) cool guides. From aesthetically pleasing and very informative ones to quirky and funny ones, you’ll find a bit of everything to keep those noggins of yours learning and yearning for more, dear Pandas.

Bored Panda had a lovely chat with redditor Dadschool, who founded the r/coolguides subreddit way back in 2014 and is still its head moderator to this very day. Having started the sub with no real expectations of forming a community around it, he filled a niche on Reddit that had been empty. “I had a bit of a compulsive habit of saving every guide I came across on Reddit with the idea that I’d somehow reference it when I needed it later. There weren’t really any subs for general guides so I made one and uploaded all my guides at once. I think a lot of people have a similar affection for bitesize trivia and hoarding generalist knowledge.” You’ll find the rest of our interview with the founder below.

Upvote your fave guides as you scroll on down, drop us a comment with your thoughts below, and go and join the r/coolguides subreddit if it’s right up your alley. But a quick note of warning before we begin: this is a community mostly for guides; infographics are in a bit of a grey area.

#1 Inequality V. Equality V. Equity V. Justice

Image source: hannah15153

#2 Hand Sign Guide For Loud Bars

Image source: the_real_snurre

#3 A More Comprehensive Guide To Symptoms Of Depression

Image source: starbuilt

#4 Recognizing A Mentally Abused Brain

Image source: halfs2010

#5 How To Get A Scientific Paper For Free

Image source: slickanglican

#6 How Paint Can Change A Room

Image source: dartmaster666

#7 How To Recognize The Artists Of Paintings

Image source: StygianUnknown

#8 How Masks And Social Distancing Works

Image source: PepeFrogLive

#9 Geography Terms

Image source: reddit.com

#10 I Think These Simple Points Could Help A Lot.

Image source: happyafk

#11 Just A Little Something For The Upcoming Holiday Season

Image source: killswitch4987

#12 A Restaurant Guide For How You Want Your Steak Cooked

Image source: madairman

#13 Paper Snowflakes

Image source: thealiensgotme

#14 I Liked This One

Image source: reddit.com

#15 Animals With Misleading Names

Image source: fsterneder

#16 Different Shades Of Light

Image source: rickypark

#17 How To Email Well

Image source: OnlyUsesFourWords

#18 Guide To Pain Scale

Image source: redcobra762

#19 How Untreated Adhd Causes And Traps You In Depression

Image source: dartmaster666

#20 The History Of Confederate Flags.

Image source: SFgiant55

#21 How To Treat People With Dementia

Image source: Snoo_3771

#22 Cool Guide Of Words You Can Use Instead Of Very

Image source: InfernoEclipse

#23 Types Of Asian Architecture

Image source: Antish12

#24 Tattoo Pain Chart

Image source: toletpainter

#25 How Human Flesh Decomposes

Image source: saladioo

#26 U.S. Flag But Each Star Is Scaled Proportionally To Their State’s Population, In Roughly It’s Geographical Position.

Image source: OmarZiada

#27 Cool Idea Of How Fresh New Babies See The World

Image source: crescentcelledarch

#28 A Simple Spell

Image source: thou_undercoverjack

#29 For All You Dog Lovers Out There

Image source: mikeymikespeirs

#30 From The Us Holocaust Museum

Image source: Placeptnik

#31 How To Assert Dominance Over A Waterfall

Image source: reeces_geeses

#32 Activities That Make Your Brain Release Happy Chemicals

Image source: Poohannes

#33 How Gerrymandering Works

Image source: jacksonsprite

#34 How To Turn Down An Invite.

Image source: Falom

#35 Marginal Tax

Image source: TheMexicanJuan

#36 Copper Through The Patina Process

Image source: reddit.com

#37 Communication 101: As A Ux Researcher, I Study How People Understand Technology, Content, And Messaging For A Living. During This Crisis, Vague Messages Like “Practice Social Distancing” Will Have Far Less Impact Than Concrete, Specific Messages Like “Stay At Home. Get Groceries Once Per Week”

Image source: Hybrid_UX_Research

#38 When Coming In Contact With A Bear

Image source: twobirdsandacoconut

#39 How To Pack A Hiking Bag

Image source: sidhao

#40 Apples On A Scale From Most Tart To Most Sweet

Image source: surfinmozart

#41 What To Say To Kids Instead Of “Be Careful!”

Image source: something115

#42 Biking Or Running In The Dark? Here’s How The Drivers See You Based On The Clothes You Wear.

Image source: tamar

#43 I’ll Never Remember This Mid-Heart Attack But This Is Good To Know

Image source: sweet_potato_75

#44 A Quick Guide To Tea!

Image source: Relojero

#45 Explanation Of The Subtle Differences Between Equality And Equity

Image source: SocialPredicament

#46 Five Demands, Not One Less. End Police Brutality

Image source: gitgudsam

#47 Simple Guide To Staying Healthy

Image source: esuuuu

#48 Different Forms Of Color Blindness

Image source: guilded-iron

#49 How To Make An Amazing Sofa Fort

Image source: gmlg14

#50 The Joker

Image source: GhettoAvenueBoys

