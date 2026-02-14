Jaehyun: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Jaehyun
February 14, 1997
Seoul, South Korea
29 Years Old
Aquarius
Who Is Jaehyun?
Jaehyun is a South Korean singer, actor, and songwriter known for his smooth vocals and versatile stage presence. He brings a unique blend of charisma and powerful performance to the K-pop scene.
He first captured widespread attention with his debut in NCT U in April 2016, quickly becoming a core member of NCT 127. His early performances showcased a strong vocal talent that resonated globally.
Early Life and Education
Born Jeong Jae-hyun in Seoul, South Korea, he later legally changed his name to Jeong Yun-o. At age five, he moved to Connecticut, US, where he lived for five years, developing fluency in English.
He cultivated an early interest in music, learning piano and guitar, and later attended the prestigious School of Performing Arts Seoul, graduating in broadcasting arts.
Notable Relationships
Jaehyun maintains a private personal life, with no publicly confirmed long-term romantic relationships. Dating rumors in 2020 linking him to an American actress lacked any verifiable evidence.
He is not confirmed to be dating anyone currently, and there are no public records of him having children, maintaining his single status.
Career Highlights
Jaehyun rose to prominence as a core member of NCT, debuting in NCT U and NCT 127 in 2016. He contributed to the group’s global success, selling over 32 million records.
Expanding his artistry, Jaehyun made a solo debut with the album J in 2024, topping music charts in Korea and China. He also serves as a global ambassador for luxury brand Prada.
Signature Quote
“My favorite word is believe. It’s important to believe in yourself.”
Follow Us