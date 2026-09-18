Jada Pinkett Smith: Bio And Career Highlights

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Jada Pinkett Smith: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Jada Pinkett Smith

September 18, 1971

Baltimore, Maryland, US

55 Years Old

Virgo

Jada Pinkett Smith: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Jada Pinkett Smith?

Jada Koren Pinkett Smith is an American actress, producer, and talk show host, known for her candid voice and versatile performances. Her distinct approach often combines professional ambition with personal authenticity.

She first captivated audiences with her powerful role in the film Set It Off, which highlighted her intense dramatic range. Her subsequent turn as Niobe in The Matrix Reloaded cemented her status in a major film franchise.

Early Life and Education

A close family bond shaped Jada Koren Pinkett’s early years in Baltimore, Maryland. Her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and grandmother nurtured her artistic inclinations from a young age, encouraging her passion.

Pinkett Smith attended the Baltimore School for the Arts, where she studied dance and theater alongside Tupac Shakur. She later spent a year at the North Carolina School of the Arts, developing her skills before pursuing an acting career.

Notable Relationships

A long-term arc with Will Smith has defined Jada Koren Pinkett Smith’s public relationships, with their marriage commencing in December 1997. She also famously discussed an “entanglement” with singer August Alsina.

Pinkett Smith shares two children with Smith: son Jaden Smith and daughter Willow Smith, with whom she co-parents while remaining legally married.

Career Highlights

Jada Pinkett Smith commanded diverse roles, including her powerful performance in Set It Off. She also starred as Niobe in The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, contributing to major global box office success.

She expanded her influence significantly by co-creating and hosting Red Table Talk. This Daytime Emmy Award-winning Facebook Watch series features intimate, multi-generational discussions, reaching millions globally with its candid approach.

Signature Quote

“I want to be a walking testament to my kids and my family that you can create your dreams, your desires, and your happiness, no matter what.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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