Tommy Lee Jones: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Tommy Lee Jones
September 15, 1946
San Saba, Texas, US
80 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Tommy Lee Jones?
Thomas Lee Jones is an American actor and film director, recognized for his gruff, authoritative portrayals of law-enforcement officials, military men, and cowboys. His stoic intensity often anchors complex, dramatic narratives on screen.
He earned widespread acclaim with his nuanced performance as U.S. Marshal Samuel Gerard in the 1993 thriller The Fugitive, securing an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. This breakout role solidified his reputation as a formidable presence in Hollywood.
Early Life and Education
Born in San Saba, Texas, Thomas Lee Jones grew up with parents Clyde C. Jones, an oil field worker, and Lucille Marie Scott, a police officer, teacher, and beauty shop owner. His upbringing included time in Midland, Texas, and attending Midland Lee High School.
He later graduated from the St. Mark’s School of Texas in Dallas on scholarship and earned a Bachelor of Arts cum laude in English from Harvard University in 1969. While at Harvard, he played offensive guard on the undefeated 1968 football team and was roommates with future Vice President Al Gore.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Thomas Lee Jones’s adult life, including his first marriage to actress Kate Lardner from 1971 to 1978. He later married Kimberlea Cloughley in 1981.
Jones and Cloughley had two children, Austin Leonard Jones and Victoria Kafka Jones, before their divorce in 1996. He has been married to photographer Dawn Laurel-Jones since March 19, 2001.
Career Highlights
Thomas Lee Jones’s career is marked by several landmark achievements, including his Academy Award-winning portrayal of U.S. Marshal Samuel Gerard in the 1993 film The Fugitive. He also garnered significant recognition for his role as Agent K in the Men in Black franchise.
Beyond acting, Jones has ventured into directing, notably with the acclaimed 2005 film The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada, which earned him the Best Actor Award at the Cannes Film Festival. Earlier in his career, he won a Primetime Emmy Award for his lead role in the 1982 TV movie The Executioner’s Song.
His impressive filmography also includes Oscar-nominated roles in JFK, In the Valley of Elah, and Lincoln, cementing Jones as a fixture in modern cinema.
Signature Quote
“What I want out of each and every one of you is a hard target search, of every gas station, residence, warehouse, farmhouse, henhouse, outhouse and doghouse in that area.”
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