Jacob Sartorius: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Jacob Sartorius
October 2, 2002
Tulsa, Oklahoma, US
24 Years Old
Libra
Who Is Jacob Sartorius?
Rolf Jacob Sartorius is an American singer and internet sensation with a massive global teenage audience. He successfully leveraged his early viral videos into a professional pop recording career.
The vocalist rose to prominence in 2016 after releasing his successful debut pop single, “Sweatshirt”. The song charted on the Billboard Hot 100, launching global tours where fans first recognized his signature crown ear tattoo.
Early Life and Education
Born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Jacob Sartorius was adopted and raised in Virginia. His adoptive parents, Rolf and Pat, supported his early creative passions alongside his older sister, Caroline, in their busy suburban household.
School challenges prompted his transition to homeschooling after he faced severe bullying from classmates. He had already discovered a passion for performing at age seven by acting in local musical theater productions.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked his journey in the public eye. Sartorius famously dated actress Millie Bobby Brown for several months, drawing massive media attention before they peacefully separated.
The pop singer has no children and has remained single in recent years. He previously shared a brief relationship with fellow internet personality Ariel Martin, but he now focuses primarily on his creative work.
Career Highlights
His breakthrough pop single, “Sweatshirt”, launched him into global musical prominence. The catchy track peaked at number 90 on the Billboard Hot 100 and eventually secured gold certification from the RIAA.
The singer expanded his reach by embarking on successful international concert tours. He sold out multiple global dates on his Last Text World Tour, which visited five countries and delighted thousands of enthusiastic fans.
Signature Quote
“Before Musical.ly, I wasn’t the most outgoing. The app helped me goof off. It’s like no one is watching besides the camera.”
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