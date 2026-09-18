Jackson Robert Scott: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Jackson Robert Scott
September 18, 2008
Phoenix, Arizona, US
18 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Jackson Robert Scott?
Jackson Robert Scott is an American actor known for his compelling performances in the horror genre. He quickly established himself with memorable roles in popular films and television series.
He first gained public attention for portraying Georgie Denbrough in the 2017 hit horror film It. His brief yet pivotal role in the adaptation of Stephen King’s novel captured audiences and critics alike, leading to further prominent roles.
Early Life and Education
Born and raised in Phoenix, Arizona, Jackson Robert Scott’s interest in acting was nurtured by his parents, Robin and Dan Scott. He also shares his early life with a sister, Addison Scott.
He developed many acting techniques through the CGTV acting program, which also included working with actors from Nickelodeon and Disney. Additionally, he enrolled in a Mandarin Immersion Program at his school, learning to speak Mandarin Chinese.
Notable Relationships
Due to his young age, Jackson Robert Scott’s personal relationships have largely remained private and not subject to public scrutiny. He has no widely reported romantic partnerships.
Scott has no children, and there are no public records of him being in a confirmed relationship. His career remains the primary focus of public attention.
Career Highlights
Jackson Robert Scott’s breakthrough piece arrived with his chilling portrayal of Georgie Denbrough in the 2017 film It. He reprised this iconic role in the 2019 sequel, It Chapter Two.
He achieved serial success with a leading role in the Netflix series Locke & Key, playing Bode Locke for three seasons, further cementing his presence in the horror and fantasy genres.
Signature Quote
“I’m not trying to be a creepy kid, I’m just trying to be a normal kid that gets scared in the movies.”
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