Jack Dylan Grazer: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Jack Dylan Grazer
September 3, 2003
Los Angeles, California, US
23 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Jack Dylan Grazer?
Jack Dylan Grazer is an American actor, known for his energetic performances and distinct voice work. His roles often blend humor with genuine emotional depth.
He first gained widespread public attention playing Eddie Kaspbrak in the 2017 horror film It, a role that showcased his talent for capturing complex adolescent vulnerabilities. Grazer’s portrayal resonated strongly with both critics and audiences.
Early Life and Education
Born and raised in Los Angeles, California, Jack Dylan Grazer cultivated an early passion for acting. His father, Gavin Grazer, is an actor, connecting him to the film industry from a young age.
He honed his craft at the Adderley School for Performing Arts in Pacific Palisades, an institution where he now sponsors scholarships for aspiring students.
Notable Relationships
Jack Dylan Grazer’s public relationships have drawn media interest during his rising career. He previously dated social media personalities Ellie Hiyar and Cylia Chasman.
More recently, he was linked to TikTok star Morgan Cohen in 2022, but reports indicate their relationship concluded, and Grazer is currently not publicly dating anyone.
Career Highlights
Jack Dylan Grazer’s career took off with his memorable role as Eddie Kaspbrak in the 2017 blockbuster horror film It, a performance he reprised in It Chapter Two. These films solidified his place as a prominent young actor.
He expanded his reach into superhero franchises, portraying Freddy Freeman in the DC Extended Universe film Shazam! and its sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Grazer also lent his voice to the character Alberto Scorfano in the popular Pixar animated film Luca.
Signature Quote
“Silenzio, Bruno!”
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