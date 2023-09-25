J Balvin: The Rise of a Reggaeton Superstar

José Álvaro Osorio Balvín, known professionally as J Balvin, is a Colombian reggaeton singer, songwriter, and record producer. One of the best-selling Latin artists, he is commonly referred to as the “Prince of Reggaeton”. He is known for his unique blend of reggaeton, hip-hop, and electronic dance music influences.
A highly successful musician, he gained international recognition and success with his music in the mid-2010s. He credits rock groups such as Metallica and Nirvana, and reggaeton artist Daddy Yankee as early inspirations for his music. He sings almost exclusively in Spanish and hopes to introduce Spanish-language music to a global audience.
J Balvin’s Early Life And Career
J Balvin was born on 7 May 1985 in Medellin, Colombia. He grew up listening to rock bands such as Metallica and Nirvana and incorporated their grunge aesthetic into his personal style. He also developed an interest in reggaeton after listening to Daddy Yankee and compares him to the reggaeton equivalent of Jay-Z. At the age of 16, he participated in an exchange program in Oklahoma, after which he moved to New York City to study English and music. While in New York, he became fascinated by rappers 50 Cent and P. Diddy. He returned to Medellin and began performing at various clubs, gaining popularity and increasing his social media following.
When he was 19, he began to seriously pursue a career in music. He met David Rivera Mazo, who became his DJ and business partner, and the two started producing and promoting their own music without a record label. On 15 March 2012, he released his first international hit “Yo Te Lo Dije” and signed with the record label Capitol Latin a year later.
J Balvin’s Influence On The Reggaeton Genre
As the “Prince of Reggaeton”, J Balvin has rightfully earned that title. His influence on reggaeton culture goes beyond music extending into fashion and social representation. The popularity of his music has brought reggaeton music to a global audience. With songs like “Mi Gente” and “I Like It” topping global charts, his music has elevated the visibility of reggeaton.
Beyond music, J Balvin is also a fashion icon. He is known for his unique and bold accessories such as cowboy hats and colourful tracksuits. He combines streetwear traditionally worn by reggaeton artists with classic luxury brands, and this contributes to the popularity of reggeaton fashion.
Analysis Of His Music Style
Although J Balvin’s music style is rooted in reggeaton, it incorporates various other elements. He is known for blending reggaeton with other urban music genres, such as hip-hop, trap, and dancehall. Rock bands formed part of his earliest music influences, and he has covered Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” in his live performances. J Balvin has described the sound of his 2018 album “Vibras” as 33% dancehall, 33% R&B, and 33% reggaeton. He has also infused genres such as afrobeats and reggae into his music. His 2020 album “Colores” features a collaboration with Nigerian afrobeats artist Mr Eazi.
J Balvin’s Collaborations With Other Artists
J Balvin has collaborated with a wide range of artists, both within and outside the reggaeton genre. Variety has previously awarded him as the best collaborator of the year. His biggest collaboration was the collaboration with Beyonce on the remix of “Mi Gente”, which he says was a crucial step in his career.
His collaborations with artists are as varied as Cardi B, Ozuna, Pharell, Bad Bunny, and Pitbull. He has also released a song in collaboration with Pokémon, which was for their 25th anniversary. Although he is fluent in English and frequently collaborates with English-speaking artists, J Balvin sings almost only in Spanish. He does this to make reggaeton a popular genre globally without having to sing in English.
His Impact On The Music Industry
The global success of J Balvin’s music has been praised by music critics, especially for its Spanish content. He has been credited for launching the explosion of Latin music globally. He has also been credited with reviving reggaeton and making it more modern. J Balvin is also known for innovative music videos. He often brings his reputation for bold fashion statements to his music videos, which often feature creative concepts. He is also one of the most streamed musicians globally, with billions of streams across various music streaming platforms.
J Balvin Is Working On Interesting Collaborations
J Balvin has been in a relationship with Argentine model and Miss Argentina 2014, Valentina Ferrer since 2018. He has recently stated that these days his main focus is on being a dad to his son. However, he still focuses on his music, fashion, and art. He has announced that he will be teaming up with Ed Sheeran to release a joint album in 2024. J Balvin has also collaborated with Hirshhorn Museum director Melissa Chiu on a project aimed at bringing art to Gen Z. He is also set to release, in collaboration with Nike, the J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 “Sunset” shoes in late September 2023.