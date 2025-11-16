I’ve Created A Collection Of Medieval Weapon Pendants And Necklaces (9 Pics)

by

Weapon in jewelry symbolizes courage and force and gives protection from enemies to their owner. We are creating swords, axes, hatchets, spears, arrows, hammers, and pendants. This jewelry looks great on black leather cord with Dragon, Raven, Bear, Wolf, or Boar heads. We used high-quality materials for our necklaces, gently blacked and polished by hand.

The medieval weapon looks brave and courageous, unique ancient form emphasizes the strengths of its owner.

More info: inspireuplift.com

#1 Polex Medieval Weapon Used For Foot Combat Especially Tournaments

We made these pendants based on historic models.

#2 Hatchet With Celtic Ornaments On Black Leather Cord With Dragon Heads

#3 Viking Hammer Decorated With Triquetra Sign

#4 Pernach Pendant, Mace Weapon Jewelry Looks Brutal And Courageous

This pendant aimed to keep its owner from evil spirits and various diseases, in everyday life, it helps in making difficult decisions.

#5 Dagger Pendant Is The Great Jewelry And Amulet For Men!

The meaning of this amulet is Warrior – fighter for justice

#6 Sword Pendant

The meaning of this amulet is Warrior – fighter for justice and god weapon.

#7 Viking Spear Pendant Made From Solid Bronze

#8 Warrior Hatchet Pendant

#9 Bronze Arrowhead Pendant In Viking Style

This pendant is a sized-down replica of an ancient Scandinavian arrow.

