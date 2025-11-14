Woman Finds A Genius Way To Reduce ER Bills By Itemizing Them And People Are Saying That It Works

Having a medical emergency is hard enough as it is, and anyone would be scared in that position. However, most Americans have a lot more to worry about during a visit to the ER than many other people from developed countries. According to the nonprofit Health Care Cost Institute (HCCI), the cost of ER visits are on the rise. The organization has examined a decade’s worth of insurance claims for hospital emergency room bills, and determined that from 2008 to 2017 the prices have substantially increased. HCCI discovered that the average ER visit now costs $1,389 and has reached a 176% increase over the decade.

Recently, a woman shared an important tip that helped her reduce her ER bill

Image credits: the_heva

While those who have insurance are not always made to pay full price, the uninsured people suffer the most. This prompts people to look for a way to reduce their bills. After TikTok user shaunnaburns3 told people to ask hospitals for itemized bills once they are faced with a hefty charge for a trip to the ER, people decided to put that to the test. Luckily, for some people, this tip actually worked and helped save them hundreds of dollars.

Image credits: the_heva

People who asked for the itemized bill in hopes to get a reduced charge said it actually works

Image credits: RadBren13

Image credits: Praying4joeL

Image credits: duhlieluhh

Image credits: weirdnj_1

Image credits: Spacedad2

Image credits: CrueIla

Image credits: Spacedad2

Image credits: jen19762001

Some Twitter users offered their own explanations on why it could work

Image credits: SweetnSalty1771

Image credits: ItsPronotRetail

Image credits: ItsPronotRetail

Others joined the conversation with additional tips

Image credits: ohsnapitzmarii1

Image credits: nastyy_gal_

Image credits: rkt2600

Image credits: cvrminv

Image credits: woodlandalyssa

Image credits: earthdaysoul

Here’s what other users had to say

Image credits: MiriMousee

Image credits: 143crux

Image credits: downtomarsgirll

Image credits: Diggiti

Image credits: virtualvvitch

