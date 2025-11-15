45 Times Italians Expressed Their Disgust Over Italian Dishes Cooked By Other People

The whole world knows how proud Italians are of their cuisine. And they have a reason to be. After all, they are the ones who invented pizza and they know how to prepare a dish as simple as pasta a million different mouth-watering ways. And let’s not forget about gelato and tiramisù. Are you hungry yet?
Well, maybe you should hold your appetite. Turns out, there is an account on Twitter that is dedicated solely to Italian food, but it’s not what you think it is. @ItalianComments shares food that Italians are mad at and cannot approve of. These dishes are a sacrilege in Italians’ eyes and they have a lot to say about them.
#1 Symmetrical Diet
#2 The American Cross
#3
#4
#5 Come Here, Dinner!
#6
#7 Deconstruction
#8
#9
#10
#11 #NationalPizzaDay
#12
#13 Same Thing
#14 Hope
#15
#16 The Secret For Immortality
#17
#18
#19 In The Name Of Carbonara
#20 Like Grandma Used To Make
#21
#22
#23 CSI
#24
#25
#26
#27
#28 Lazanga
#29
#30
#31
#32
#33
#34
#35
#36
#37 666
#38
#39 Italian Wisdom
#40 How About Giving Them Short Pasta
#41
#42 Car Wash
#43 Politeness
#44
#45
