45 Times Italians Expressed Their Disgust Over Italian Dishes Cooked By Other People

The whole world knows how proud Italians are of their cuisine. And they have a reason to be. After all, they are the ones who invented pizza and they know how to prepare a dish as simple as pasta a million different mouth-watering ways. And let’s not forget about gelato and tiramisù. Are you hungry yet?

Well, maybe you should hold your appetite. Turns out, there is an account on Twitter that is dedicated solely to Italian food, but it’s not what you think it is. @ItalianComments shares food that Italians are mad at and cannot approve of. These dishes are a sacrilege in Italians’ eyes and they have a lot to say about them.

More info: Twitter

#1 Symmetrical Diet

Image source: ItalianComments

#2 The American Cross

Image source: ItalianComments

#3

Image source: ItalianComments

#4

Image source: ItalianComments

#5 Come Here, Dinner!

Image source: ItalianComments

#6

Image source: ItalianComments

#7 Deconstruction

Image source: ItalianComments

#8

Image source: ItalianComments

#9

Image source: ItalianComments

#10

Image source: ItalianComments

#11 #NationalPizzaDay

Image source: ItalianComments

#12

Image source: ItalianComments

#13 Same Thing

Image source: ItalianComments

#14 Hope

Image source: ItalianComments

#15

Image source: ItalianComments

#16 The Secret For Immortality

Image source: ItalianComments

#17

Image source: ItalianComments

#18

Image source: ItalianComments

#19 In The Name Of Carbonara

Image source: ItalianComments

#20 Like Grandma Used To Make

Image source: ItalianComments

#21

Image source: ItalianComments

#22

Image source: ItalianComments

#23 CSI

Image source: ItalianComments

#24

Image source: ItalianComments

#25

Image source: ItalianComments

#26

Image source: ItalianComments

#27

Image source: ItalianComments

#28 Lazanga

Image source: ItalianComments

#29

Image source: ItalianComments

#30

Image source: ItalianComments

#31

Image source: ItalianComments

#32

Image source: ItalianComments

#33

Image source: ItalianComments

#34

Image source: ItalianComments

#35

Image source: ItalianComments

#36

Image source: ItalianComments

#37 666

Image source: ItalianComments

#38

Image source: ItalianComments

#39 Italian Wisdom

Image source: ItalianComments

#40 How About Giving Them Short Pasta

Image source: ItalianComments

#41

Image source: ItalianComments

#42 Car Wash

Image source: ItalianComments

#43 Politeness

Image source: ItalianComments

#44

Image source: ItalianComments

#45

Image source: ItalianComments

