Is There A Need For That ’90s Show?

How could you forget That ’70s Show? Sure, the final season sucked, but prior to the departures of several important cast members, it was a joy spending time with goofy Eric Foreman, his girlfriend Donna, the superficial and self-centered Jackie, the foreigner Fez, the not-so-smart Kelso, and the laidback Hyde. It was a classic series that defined a dream reality of the 70s but captured the hearts of millions because of the great cast and being genuinely funny for the most part. The series was successful for a period of time, and it spawned a spin-off, That ’80s Show. Now, I never even heard of the show until recently as it was apparently a short-lived spin-off that didn’t feature any of the original cast and was actually trashed upon release. It only lasted for one season after Thirteen episodes. That brings us to That ’90s Show, which was actually announced back in October and this time two prominent cast members will make their returns. That’s Kitty and Red Forman, easily another highlight of the original That ’70s show; The series will focus on Eric and Donna’s daughter, Leia, as she visits her grandparents for the summer. Recently, the production of That ’90s Show started, though there’s no official date on when the show will premiere. However, the question surrounding this article is, does That ’90s Show really need to exist?
Here’s the thing, That ’70s Show was never about the time period. Sure, the set dressing and everything was clearly modeled after that decade, but what you take away from the popular show the most is the characters. Of course, great writing and acting are also crucial, but the dynamic between the cast was so strong that there’s a reason why the show fell apart when Topher Grace and Ashton Kutcher left. I can’t speak on what the issue was in regard to That ’80s Show but it could’ve worked with a new cast and a different time period. Shows like these are a fun trip down memory lane and it’s great to see how different the culture was back during these historic periods. Now, I understand that these are comedies first and foremost, so I’m not expecting some deep exploration about the time period but mixing in a few sight and period gags will always make for good fun. The magic of That ’70s Show is a rarity now a days. It wasn’t just Eric and his crew that lit up the series with their silly antics and funny one-liners, but Bob, Midge, Laurie (rest in peace to the lovely Lisa Robin Kelly and Tanya Roberts) also added to the incredible cast with distinct and memorable character traits. How could you not love the dim-witted, but charming Midge Pinciotti? Or the back-and-forth arguments between Laurie and Eric about his sister’s promiscuity? Or more dim-witted antics from Bob Pinciotti? The question of whether That ’90s Show can work is an easy yes, but there needs to be magic between the cast in order for it truly be a success.
This isn’t just a successful formula for That ’70s Show as look at Seinfeld. There’s a reason that many aren’t too fond of the pilot episode because it’s extremely lackluster. However, when Elaine Benes was introduced, it gave the show its spark that it desperately needed. The Office fell apart the moment Michael Scott left in season seven. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air wasn’t the same when Janet Hubert was replaced by Daphne Maxwell following season three. Again, I don’t want to understate the power of strong writing. The cast can have amazing chemistry but if the jokes and story is bad then so will be the show. But my point is that casting, and chemistry is also a great value when it comes to ensemble shows like these. When the chemistry just isn’t there then it’s hard to buy into the characters or story because it doesn’t feel authentic. Except Kurtwood Smith and Debra Rupp, the core cast is mostly filled with unknowns so there’s no telling whether they have strong comedic talent (another key feature necessarily for That ’90s Show). It’ll be great to see the old cast again (though the likelihood of Danny Masterson making any type of appearance is extremely slim.), but the series doesn’t particularly need to rely on them to be great. Of course, we can’t exactly judge the show until it’s arrival on Netflix and there’s a strong potential for That ’90s Show to live up to the greatness of That ’70s Show.