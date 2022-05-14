Is Nebula About to Exit the MCU?

There’s no doubt that Nebula is far different in the MCU than she was in Marvel comics, but many people have taken to this character for one reason or another, so it’s fair to say that she did the job she was there to do and more since she’s been a mainstay for years now. From being a villainous sidekick to Ronan and the adopted daughter of Thanos, Nebula had a fairly rough start since liking her took a bit of an effort, but people made it clear that they enjoyed the character and ended up making her one of those that they wanted to see time and again. But to hear that she might be leaving the MCU after the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 is likely worrying a few fans since there appears to be a lot more development that can be given to this character. Some might not see it, and some might not think that Nebula is a big loss, but it does sound as though Karen Gillan would rather keep playing the character instead of seeing her run in the MCU end.
It might soften the blow of losing this character to realize that she’s more apt to go out on a high note, as a hero, but it’s still bound to sting if this happens to be the final curtain for Nebula. To say that Karen has earned her stripes in the MCU is an understatement since Nebula was kind of a hard character to like, even though she’s been there long enough to be deemed an MCU veteran. Much like many of the other members of this franchise, she’s earned the distinction of being an old hand when it comes to the MCU, and someone that those who are still incoming might want to take notes from since like it or not, the MCU is a very different experience than many other movies.
The immersive nature of the MCU has given rise to a lot of different characters, and while some of them have unfortunately never been given the full chance to develop and show that they’re different from the stereotypes that help to define them. Nebula is a tough character to get a handle on until one realizes that she’s a product of neglect and abuse over a long period since one can hear it each time that Thanos has talked to her, or about her, or has ignored her. She’s the disappointment, the castoff, the daughter that Thanos failed with. Gamora was his success, and he had no trouble elevating her above Nebula more than once throughout the movies. Nebula is the type of character that might hate the person she’s dependent on, but still seeks his approval for everything all the same, as her need to please Thanos was, up until a point, one of the only reasons for her to exist. Well, that and her hatred of Gamora. The fact that these two fought incessantly and didn’t have a lot of love for each other initially was made clear early on. But like many of the other characters in the MCU, Nebula would eventually change and come to realize that her old way of thinking was manufactured by her time with Thanos.
Nebula’s journey is by far one of the more interesting in the MCU’s history since she had a long way to go to become the type of hero that she’s finally seen as. The mere thought that she might be done in the MCU is kind of a hard pill for a lot of people to swallow, but if that’s the case then that’s the case. Maybe she could show up in a cameo here and there, or maybe Disney will see the wisdom in keeping her around. It’s hard to say since things tend to change from time to time and those changes aren’t always what the fans want to see. Oddly enough though, fans tend to accept the changes after a while and appear to forget about griping about them. Maybe that’s for the best, especially given that moving forward is a better idea than living in the past. It could be that at this time Nebula’s time is done, but it could also be that we’ll see her in the months and years to come.
One has to imagine that eventually, Karen will age out of the role however, since portraying a character that’s more machine than organic material it feels as though it would only be natural to see the character taken out, or replaced at some point. If that day comes it does feel as though the decision to keep or nix Nebula might be of great importance, but for now, it feels likely that her future is, as of yet, undecided.