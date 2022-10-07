Is Evelyn Lozada Really Not Returning to Basketball Wives?

Evelyn Lozada spent nine years of her life working on the hit show Basketball Wives, and she said goodbye in 2021. There were many rumors before her official departure that she was leaving, but fans did not want to believe that their favorite wife was going to depart the show. However, she’s gone, she’s living it up right now, and she’s someone fans still wonder about. What is Evelyn Lozada up to now? Where has she been, and why did she leave the show?
Evelyn Lozada’s Departure
There were rumors going around for months prior to her 2021 show exit that she was leaving, but her fans didn’t want to believe it until they heard it straight from her own mouth. When she made the announcement she would not return to the show, her fans were understandably crushed. However, she did not come to her decision lightly. She made it clear to her fans that this was a tough decision, and it was one that she didn’t want to make without careful consideration and thoughtfulness.
“I am no longer going to do Basketball Wives. I think that it’s time for me to open up the universe to other things,” she said. She went on to say that her decision was difficult. However, she was feeling heavy working on the show, and she didn’t want that in her life any longer. There was a lot of drama, and that was beginning to take a toll on her and the life she was living. “Now I have a conscience about what I say and what I do and what my kids are going to see,” she said in the same interview. She is happier now that she can control her own life and how she is portrayed outside of her own personal life.
She also went on to say her own family was happy she was no longer doing the show. There comes a time in some situations when things are no longer happy, and they no longer bring peace and joy. There is a time when you have to sit back and think long and hard about the things that are most important to you and how that will affect you. She’s done this, and it is something she’s had to live with. She’s happier now.
Why Didn’t She Come Back in 2022?
Considering she only left in 2021, we are shocked that some fans thought she might make a 2022 comeback. While it’s true that the tenth season of the show brought back many of the original stars of the show, she thought better of it. She walked away for a reason, and that reason was not to come back less than a year later to a place where she did not feel happy or fulfilled. It wasn’t a decision she made because of who was coming back and who was not coming back in 2022. It was a personal decision she made for herself a year ago. She didn’t leave the show in 2021 to come back a year later. She left to find happiness and peace in her life.
Where Is Evelyn Lozada Now?
At the moment, she’s doing that girl boss thing. She’s making it on her own, and she’s doing it without television. Evelyn Lozada is currently working on many different business ventures. At her core, she loves things like designing and fitness, so it only makes sense she went into business for herself, creating the perfect line of fitness apparel. She partners that with her love of working out and finding balance in life, and she’s helping other women do the same. Her business is called SweatGlo. She’s working on it from her home in California. She’s making big changes to her life, and she is happy about it. She’s also not single, but she’s been rather coy for some time about who she is in a relationship with – so coy, in fact, that we don’t know if she’s still in it. She’s living that private life now, and it seems to be working for her and her family.
Privacy Is Everything
What’s working for Evelyn Lozada at the moment is keeping to herself. She spends her time working, taking care of her kids, and spending time with her friends. She makes it clear that her kids are her number one priority in life, and she’s working diligently to show them that their mom is a boss. She’s also working on keeping her circle small and strong. Will she ever come back to reality television? We cannot say. But we can say that she’s doing well enough right now that she doesn’t have to.