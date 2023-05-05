Is Daisy Jones & The Six Based On A True Story?

Prime Video’s miniseries Daisy Jones & The Six follows the titular fictional rock band and their iconic rise to the top of the 1970s L.A. music scene. The show was developed by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber and is structured into a series of interviews with the band members and documentary-style footage of concerts and recording sessions, accompanied by the vocals of the lead singers’ Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and Billy Dunne ( Sam Claflin).
The series takes viewers through interviews, recorded twenty years after the height of the bands fame, explaining why the band abruptly broke up in 1977. Throughout the series, it becomes clear that the band’s reign is cut short because its two lead singers, Daisy and Billy, have turbulently fallen in love, complicating matters between them and causing irreparable damage. Keep reading if you have wondered if Daisy Jones & The Six is based on a true story.
The Hit Series Was Adapted From a Best Selling Book
The acclaimed show is a TV adaptation of the same-titled 2019 bestseller novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid. In a discussion with Reese’s Book Club, Reid explained wanting “to write a story about how the lines between real life and performance can get blurred, about how singing about old wounds might keep them fresh.” The book quickly acquired a large fan base with its audience appreciating its intoxicatingly complex story and the nostalgic exploration of one of music’s most notable era.
Daisy Jones & The Six is Loosely Based on the Iconic Fleetwood Mac
While Daisy Jones & The Six is not based on a true story. Reid is open about being inspired by a Fleetwood Mac concert (1997, “The Dance”) she was obsessed with in the 90s. She has also revealed that Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks’ complicated love story inspired her book. Fascinated by the way the concert captured Stevie’s and Lindsey’s dynamic, Reid also told Reese’s book club: “Stevie sung “Silver Springs,” like a woman scorned, holding that microphone like a weapon, drilling holes into Lindsey’s head with her eyes as she sang that her voice would haunt him.”
Thus, it can be established that Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham inspired the book and are most evidently reflected in Billy and Daisy and their difficult romance. At the peak of Fleetwood Mac’s success in the late 1970s, the pair’s romantic relationship had reached a rocky point. A difficult choice arose, where they wondered if they should prioritize their well-being over the good of the group. Exactly that question is also indirectly addressed in Daisy Jones & The Six and the proposition upends the lives of Daisy and Billy.
There are many parallels to the iconic pair, so for example how their budding attraction fuels their songwriting. If one listens closely, it is also quite obvious, that the guitar riff that Graham (Will Harrison) plays in the song “Honeycomb” is heavily inspired by the guitar solo in Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain”. Moreover, themes of power and betrayal, also present in Fleetwood Mac’s discography, are displayed in the show in the form of cheating scandals and drug abuse. The energy and emotions present in the songs are similarly palpable although, beyond that, the details behind the real and the fictional relationship differ vastly. Overall, it should be clarified that Daisy Jones & The Six is not autobiographical to Fleetwood Mac’s career and personal drama but heavily draws on their dynamic as well as the 1970s iconic music scene of sex, drugs, & rock’n’roll.
