Is Avatar 2 Going to be Similar to the First Movie?

Avatar brought to life a possible franchise that a lot of people couldn’t help but find impressive from the moment that Pandora was revealed. If anyone is being entirely honest we didn’t get to see that much of the world since the rainforest where the Na’vi lived is only a small part of the planet. It would appear that we’re going to see another part of the world when Jake Sully and Neytiri, who now have their own family, have to contend with humans returning to the planet, no doubt in greater force and with a score to settle, meaning that Jake and Neytiri will have to find a way to keep their people safe yet again. There’s been a lot of talk of Stephen Lang and Sigourney Weaver returning for the second movie, which is still kind of a mystery since both their characters ended up dying in the first movie. But it would appear that James Cameron has a way around this and will likely amaze people by bringing his ideas forward in a manner that will no doubt be criticized but might be embraced as well.
There’s also talk of an ancient threat that’s going to resurface, so perhaps the humans won’t be the main antagonists this time around, but it does feel as though they might be enough of a threat to cause a disturbance that will keep Jake and his people off-balance enough they’ll find it difficult to adjust to a new home and to the idea that they have to fight on more than one front. Maybe there’s a misunderstanding there, however, as it could be that the humans might not be as big of a deal this time around. As the information continues to come in it’s bound to happen that the story will make more and more sense, especially given that in just a little over a year the second movie should be headed to theaters.
At some point though it does feel that Avatar might start turning in circles unless each script is going to be different enough to make it appear that each part of this story will focus upon a new challenge and a new location on Pandora. Given the size of the world and the fact that it has a wide variety of creatures, locations, and that the Na’vi are a very territorial and versatile people, it stands to reason that each movie should be able to stand on its own to a degree and that as a result, every movie should be able to wow the audience with the shared material that will come from previous movies, as well as the new sights that are waiting to be discovered. One even wonders how much Neytiri knows of the world beyond her own home, which is interesting since it would display a kind of vulnerability that the Na’vi don’t appear to have in the first movie since so many of them are so confident when in the confines of their home space. But this will be different in a way since it will force them to step out of their comfort zone and make it apparent that they are not the masters of all they survey, and that there are ways to surprise them.
The biggest sticking point is the fact that the humans are apparently returning, which means that they’re still intent on gaining the natural resource that they were there for in the first place. If they are back for revenge then it’s bound to be another massive fight, but with the heavy losses that both sides took it would feel that the stakes might be a little higher. Still, there’s a good chance that the return of the humans could bring back the familiar element that might make things a little too similar to the first movie, which would be kind of a drag since a lot of people are hoping to see something new and exciting, much as people are always hoping to see something new and exciting. The trick is whether or not things will turn out the same way, or if there’s something else on the horizon that we won’t get to find out about until much later. However it turns out it would appear that people are already getting excited about this movie and are ready and willing to see if it has what it takes to match up to the first one. That’s kind of a tall order since Avatar was such an impressive movie, but a lot of folks believe that James Cameron can make it happen, and will do what it takes to make certain that Avatar 2, 3, and 4 will be the visual delights that folks are hoping to see. Come December 2022 we’re going to find out how the story continues, and what the future has in store for the Na’vi.