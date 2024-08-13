Is Ava’s Future on General Hospital in Jeopardy?

As the wheels of drama continue to turn in Port Charles, the fate of Ava Jerome, played by Maura West, hangs in the balance. Recent episodes have seen Ava stirring quite a storm, making more enemies than ever before.
Fans will recall that Ava was revealed as the person responsible for Alexis Davis losing her legal license. This revelation resulted in some serious fallout, including being kicked out of Sonny’s penthouse and a heated confrontation between her and Sonny.
Mounting Tensions
The tension continues to rise for Ava on General Hospital. In recent interactions, Carly issued a stark warning to Ava, re-igniting the battle lines between the two women.
Ava’s unpredictable actions have always kept viewers on their toes, but will this be her undoing? As things heat up, many are wondering if Maura West’s stint on the show might be coming to an end.
I don’t think that redemption is necessary for a bad girl or a borderline villain.
A Turn for the Worst?
Looking ahead, one can’t help but speculate if Ava is headed for a major downfall. Given her array of enemies and mounting troubles, her future doesn’t look promising.
The question remains: Will Ava finally face the consequences of her ruthless tactics? As we wait with bated breath for what lies ahead, one thing is for certain: The drama in Port Charles is far from over.
