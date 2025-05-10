Is A Ready Or Not Sequel Necessary?

In one of the more underrated horror films in the past couple of years, Ready or Not is really the film that put Radio Silence (Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett) on the radar of plenty of horror enthusiasts. The 2019 film stars Samara Weaving as Grace, and the new bride has to married the man of her dreams. His family is full of wealthy aristocrats who aren’t as smitten to Grace as Alex. However, all that can change if Grace survives one night with her in-laws in a classic game of hide and seek. As Grace desperately tries to survive the night, she soon finds a way to turn the tables on her not-so-lovable relatives.
Ready or Not was well received by critics and fans, and a huge hit at the box office. It made $57.6 million worldwide; that may not seems like much when films are raking in billions these days, but Ready or Not was made for $6 million. Given the ending of the cult classic, one would think that this was a one-and-done film. However, Radio Silence has confirmed that Weaving will return as Grace in the planned sequel. As great as the first film was, does Ready or Not really need a sequel?
The Ending Of Ready or Not Was Pretty Clear
Ready or Not is a fantastic horror film that doesn’t get much love. The premise is brilliant and it’s amazing how well Radio Silence is able to balance action, humor, and horror without any of these genres overlapping terribly. But Ready or Not isn’t Scream. The ending was pretty cut and dry: Grace manages to survive the night and kills the entire Domas family. Actually the last remaining members explode in the climax. There was no hint at a sequel. Nor are there any lingering questions that would result in one.
It’s a contained horror movie where the entire Domas family would die if Grace wasn’t dead by morning. How can Radio Silence make another sequel out of that premise? Though Scream wasn’t likely mapped out to be a multi-series arc, it had any interesting angle that warranted it’s continuation. Scream 2 saw Billy’s mother try to get revenge. Scream 3 further explored Maureen Prescott and tie up loose ends by making Roman the mastermind behind the first kill.
The purpose of the remaining films are certainly in question, though the reboot does an excellent job with the second generation, especially Sam’s connection to her father. Samara Weaving was perfect as the lead of Ready or Not, but it just doesn’t make much sense to continue a story that feels completed.
Could A Sequel Be Made Out Of Ready or Not’s Premise?
The interesting thing about Ready or Not is that a sequel could be made out of it’s premise. Just not with Grace as the lead. Ready or Not could’ve been an anthology series that followed difficult newlyweds as they fight to survive such a deadly night. Though the premise seems one-note, there’s plenty of avenues to explore such a novel concept. There could’ve even be a prequel with Le Domas family.
We know how they ended in their situation, but it would’ve cool to see the events that changed their lives forever. With Grace, there’s only three angles that Radio Silence could go with her return: A) she marries someone else and has to deal with the same shenanigans all over again. B) One of her family members marries into a rich family who just happens to be under the same curse as the Le Domas family, and she’s stuck in the crossfire of the tragic events. C) Grace searches out for answers on the curse and gets an unwelcome surprise along the way. D) One of the surviving Le Domas members hunt Grace down for revenge.
There’s a story to tell from one of these perspective, though I hope that the sequel is not a carbon copy of the original. Radio Silence has done an excellent job since Ready or Not, so perhaps the duo does have a kick ass script that warrants a sequel.
Does Ready or Not Need A Sequel?
No, but this isn’t to say it can’t be good. Radio Silence has written and directed several critical and commercial hits since then. The duo has a creative knack for the horror genre and it wouldn’t be surprising if they come up with someone original and bloody good that tops the sequel. On the surface though, this feels unnecessary because Grace survived the night and the premise feels suited for one film, not a franchise. Hopefully I’m wrong as I greatly enjoyed Ready or Not, and it would be a shame if the sequel brought down the brand’s name recognition.
Follow Us