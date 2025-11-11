Escaping Reality With Princess Cheeto

Since Princess Cheeto came into my life, nothing has been the same. I had just moved to New York City from California without knowing a single person. When I got her everything sort of fell into place. She has been a symbol for my new beginning and has truly helped me build a life here.
I consider her my cuddly best friend, my furry shoulder to lean on and my sassy partner in crime. A friend once told me that the key to true happiness is to do something creative, something that you love and practice it every single day. Cheeto has become somewhat of my muse. She inspires me and has changed my life in ways I’ve never imagined.
Photographing her has been my key to bringing not only myself joy but also to our online friends all over the world. Being able to make someone smile and forget for a split second the stresses of everyday life is Cheeto’s greatest gift to me. Even though we met when she was only two years old, it feels like we have known each other forever.
(Please note that all images we create go through a post production process, for Cheeto’s safety. OBVI.)
More info: Instagram
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
#25
#26
#27
#28
#29
#30
#31
#32
#33
#34
#35
#36
#37
#38
#39
#40
#41
#42
#43
#44
#45
#46
#47
#48
#49
#50
#51
#52
Follow Us