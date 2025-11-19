34 Cringe Things That Adults in Their 30s Still Do That Show How Immature They Actually Are

It’s a strange fact, but our age doesn’t always define our maturity. Why else would we have terms like “man-child,” right? We often come across such people who never act their age, no matter how old they get, and their behavior tends to get to us.

Even Reddit user AnythingDeep69 might have experienced something similar, as she asked online, “What screams ‘irresponsible’ in your 30s?” and folks gushed with answers. You might even find yourself nodding along in agreement with some of these instances or habits of irresponsible adults. Just scroll down to check them out!

More info: Reddit

#1

Posting all your business and drama on social media. Keep that off the internet.

Image source: sportyboi_94, cottonbro studio

#2

Being the same person you were in your 20s. I want to fight my 25-year-old self. If you look back on your younger self and don’t cringe at some things, you probably aren’t growing as a person.

Image source: xbad_wolfxi, Leeloo The First

#3

A total lack of self awareness of how your actions affect others, but more importantly, yourself.

Not being able to take responsibility for the role you play in creating many of your own trials and tribulations.

Image source: pyroskunkz, Andrea Piacquadio

#4

Blaming others for the actions of your children and not your own parenting.

I see too many teachers cussed by parents for things that are something a parent should do/teach/handle.

Image source: sportyboi_94, Luna Lovegood

#5

Taking TikToks as gospel truths.

Image source: IamGabyGroot, cottonbro studio

#6

Being so afraid of divorce, they have a baby to fix a marriage. Some folks I know are on baby #3 to push off divorce #1.

Image source: Erroneously_Anointed, JÉSHOOTS

#7

Living beyond your means because you are more worried about having what other people have or what they will think of you if you do not have the latest and greatest.

Time to grow up…

Image source: Dogmom2013, Arina Krasnikova

#8

Pets a person can’t afford or care for, often more than one.

Image source: time4listenermail, Arina Krasnikova

#9

Buying a brand new car when you can barely afford your mortgage.

Image source: Far_Lifeguard_5027, Antoni Shkraba

#10

Not knowing how to cook.

Image source: NeedsItRough, Gary Barnes

#11

Having your family pay for your bills / clean up after you.

Image source: LilithSaidHi, Blue Bird

#12

Getting p**s a*s drunk every other night.

Image source: Somervillage, cottonbro studio

#13

Not having bedsheets on your mattress.

Image source: laineyday, Ty Carlson

#14

Taking payday loans to fund partying or travels.

Image source: Roselily808, Maurício Mascaro

#15

Hitting on college-aged girls.

Image source: CheezStik, cottonbro studio

#16

If you are in your 30s and live in the developed world and do not have poverty or disability as a factor… You should know how to use household appliances (Washer, Dryer, Dishwasher, Stove) If you do not have any clue how to use a clothes washer – or figure it out on your own (especially with the instructions on the lid like in the olden days) – I don’t have the patience to teach you. Regardless of gender full-stop: if you are a guy and don’t know how to wash clothes because “that is woman’s work” then… Jesus I have to get out of West Virginia!

Image source: Hollerhood-Tourguide, AS Photography

#17

A dirty house/ apartment. I don’t mean lived in. I don’t mean a little cluttered. I mean when it’s DIRTY.

Image source: abbsjanko, freepik

#18

Posting that you hate social media on social media.

#19

Not washing your hands after you pee.

Image source: actionerror

#20

I turned 27, 28, 29, and 30 in prison. SO maybe that?

Image source: maryjanehuhn, RDNE Stock project

#21

Dating a teen.

Nothing will get you removed from my home and life faster.

Image source: SecretPersonality178, Ivan Samkov

#22

Having your mom make and manage your doctor’s appointments.

Image source: Cthulhuhaspeduncles, RDNE Stock project

#23

Still eating fast food on a daily basis, still not sticking to a sleep schedule, still not drinking any water.

Image source: Mozlerman, The Lazy Artist Gallery

#24

Drunk driving.

Image source: jazz_matazz, energepic.com

#25

Holding onto your teens/ early 20’s and dogging on your friends for growing up. We weren’t ‘living the good life’ we were just drunk. .

Image source: shroom_in_bloom, Eden FC

#26

Drama with your friends. leave that in school.

Image source: maddie_mynxe, Natalie Bond

#27

No growth of any kind since your 20s.

Image source: Painless_mf, Craig Adderley

#28

Having to cancel commitments or call in sick because they’re too hungover.

Image source: Junior-Meeting5969, cottonbro studio

#29

Not using protection.

Image source: SauerkrautHedonists

#30

Getting by on the efforts of others and not taking accountability for your own life.

Image source: Fuginshet, Kaboompics.com

#31

Childish behavior by people who are married with kids.

Image source: Roger-French, SHVETS production

#32

Smoking/vaping.

#33

Five figures of child support unpaid.

Image source: i-might-do-that, Juan Pablo Serrano

#34

Knowing your zodiac sign but not your credit score.

Image source: mikkie_tessa22, Harper Sunday

#35

Financial illiteracy

#36

“I’ll just leave a few minutes early tomorrow and get gas on the way to work”.

Image source: Few-Reference5838

#37

No bed frame.

Image source: Green_Video_9831

