95 Irish Blessings That Even A Leprechaun Would Share

The day of Saint Patrick is nothing without a single Irish blessing involved. They bring lots of luck and joy to both the person telling it and hearing it. You can’t have a great day of celebration without throwing out one or two Irish blessings toward your friend. Unlike other sayings, the Irish ones are special. An Irish blessing is almost always heartwarming, and there is a reason behind that.
Leprechauns and pots of gold at the end of a rainbow — all of those focus on Irish luck. Irish sayings overall try to focus more on the positive attributes of life. Gold, happiness, and boundless amounts of luck at your disposal — the Irish understand the struggles of modern life and try to help you. An Irish wish is heard not only on St. Patrick’s Day, but also on any other day — it is a universal thing.
With Saint Patrick’s day just around the corner, it might be a good time to look up some sayings, blessings, and wishes that the Irish are not afraid to share (minus the accent). We have compiled some of the luckiest ones in the list below. If the blessing brought you luck, leave an upvote on it. Otherwise, if you have a saying of your own, share it in the comments below.
#1
May the leprechauns dance over your bed and bring you sweet dreams.
#2
If I had a flower for every time I thought of you, I could walk through my garden forever.
#3
Always remember to forget
The things that made you sad.
But never forget to remember
The things that made you glad.
#4
May you get all your wishes but one, so you always have something to strive for.
#5
I complained that I had no shoes, until I met a man who had no feet.
#6
May the saddest day of your future be no worse than the happiest day of your past.
#7
There are good ships and there are wood ships,
the ships that sail the sea.
But the best ships are friendships,
and may they always be.
#8
Grant me a sense of humor, Lord,
The saving grace to see a joke,
To win some happiness in life,
And pass it on to another folk.
#9
Happiness is a dessert so sweet, may life gives you more than you can ever eat.
#10
May the blessings of each day be the blessings you need most.
#11
If you do not sow in the spring, you will not reap in the autumn.
#12
An old Irish recipe for longevity:
Leave the table hungry.
Leave the bed sleepy.
Leave the bar thirsty.
#13
May the joys of today
Be those of tomorrow.
The goblets of life
Hold no dregs of sorrow.
#14
May you escape the gallows, avoid distress,
And be as healthy as a trout.
#15
May your troubles be less and your blessings are more,
And nothing but happiness come through your door.
#16
May you live long, die happy, and rate a mansion in heaven.
#17
May you have the health to wear it.
#18
It’s no use boiling your cabbage twice.
#19
As you slide down the banister of life, may the splinters never point the wrong way.
#20
Wishing you a pot o’ gold, and all the joy your heart can hold.
#21
You’ve got to do your own growing, no matter how tall your grandfather was.
#22
May brooks and trees and singing hills
Join in the chorus, too.
And every gentle wind that blows
Send happiness to you.
#23
May the Good Lord take a liking to you, but not too soon!
#24
May all your troubles be little ones and all your little ones be trouble-free.
#25
May your thoughts be as glad as the shamrocks,
May your heart be as light as a song,
May each day bring you bright, happy hours,
That stays with you all year long.
#26
My Friends are the best friends
Loyal, willing, and able.
Now let’s get to drinking!
All glasses off the table!
#27
May luck be your friend in whatever you do and may trouble always be a stranger to you.
#28
Lucky stars above you,
Sunshine on your way,
Many friends to love you,
Joy in work and play.
Laughter to outweigh each care,
In your heart a song,
And gladness waiting everywhere
All your whole life long.
#29
May your bed be made in heaven.
#30
Health and long life to you,
Land without rent to you,
A child every year to you,
If you can’t go to Heaven,
May you die in Ireland.
#31
May the strength of three be in your journey.
#32
Always remember to forget
The troubles that passed away.
But never forget to remember
The blessings that come each day.
#33
May the mist of Irish magic shorten every road, and may your friends remember the favors you are owed.
#34
May your home always be too small to hold all your friends.
#35
Let your heart be glad for the harvest done, and may your winter be warm the whole season long.
#36
May peace and plenty be the first to lift the latch to your door, and happiness be your guest today and evermore.
#37
May the roof above us never fall in.
And may the friends gathered below it never fall out.
#38
Experience is the comb that life gives a bald man.
#39
When we drink, we get drunk.
When we get drunk, we fall asleep.
When we fall asleep, we commit no sin.
When we commit no sin, we go to heaven.
So, let’s all get drunk, and go to heaven!
#40
My seven blessings on you.
#41
May the hinges of our friendship never grow rusty.
#42
We cannot share this sorrow
If we haven’t grieved a while.
Nor can we feel another’s joy
Until we’ve learned to smile.
#43
Here’s health and prosperity,
To you and all your posterity,
And them that doesn’t drink with sincerity,
That they be damned for all eternity.
#44
May your glass be ever full.
May the roof over your head be always strong.
And may you be in heaven half an hour
Before the devil knows you’re dead.
#45
Do not resent growing old.
Many are denied the privilege.
#46
May you always have walls for the winds,
A roof for the rain, tea beside the fire,
Laughter to cheer you, those you love near you,
And all your heart might desire.
#47
When the roaring flames of your love have burned down to embers, may you find that you’ve married your best friend.
#48
May the luck of the Irish
Lead to happiest heights
And the highway you travel
Be lined with green lights.
#49
When a twig grows hard it is difficult to twist it. Every beginning is weak.
#50
He who loses money loses much;
He who loses a friend loses more;
And he who loses faith loses all.
#51
May the winds of fortune sail you,
May you sail a gentle sea.
May it always be the other guy
Who says this drink’s on me.
#52
May you live as long as you want, and never want as long as you live.
#53
May your heart be warm and happy
With the lilt of Irish laughter
Every day in every way
And forever and ever after.
#54
Good on you.
#55
May the grass grow long on the road to hell for want of use.
#56
May you have warm words on a cold evening,
a full moon on a dark night,
and a smooth road all the way to your door.
#57
May the leprechauns be near you,
To spread luck along your way.
And may all the Irish angels,
Smile upon you St. Patrick’s Day.
#58
May the most you wish for be the least you get.
#59
The man with the boots does not mind where he places his foot.
#60
These things, I warmly wish for you-
Someone to love, some work to do,
A bit of o’ sun, a bit of cheer.
And a guardian angel is always near.
#61
That the ten toes of your feet might always steer you clear of misfortune.
#62
Put silk on a goat, and it’s still a goat.
#63
To live above with the Saints we love,
Ah, that is the purest glory.
To live below with the Saints we know,
Ah, that is another story.
#64
May green be the grass you walk on,
May blue be the skies above you,
That pure be the joys that surround you,
May true be the hearts that love you.
#65
May your troubles be as few and as far apart, as my Grandmother’s teeth.
#66
May your neighbors respect you,
Trouble neglect you,
The angels protect you,
And heaven accepts you.
#67
May love and laughter light your days,
and warm your heart and home.
May good and faithful friends be yours,
wherever you may roam.
May peace and plenty bless your world
with joy that long endures.
May all life’s passing seasons
bring the best to you and yours!
#68
May peace and plenty bless your world
With a joy that long endures
And may all life’s passing seasons
Bring the best to you and yours.
#69
The best way to keep loyalty in a man’s heart is to keep money in his purse.
#70
May your feet never sweat,
and your neighbor gives you a treat.
When flowers bloom, I hope you’ll not sneeze,
and may you always have someone to squeeze!
#71
May the Irish hills caress you.
May her lakes and rivers bless you.
May the luck of the Irish enfold you.
May the blessings of Saint Patrick behold you.
#72
More power to your elbow.
#73
Here’s to the health of your enemies’ enemies.
#74
For the test of the heart is trouble
And it always comes with years.
And the smile that is worth the praises of the earth
Is the smile that shines through the tears.
#75
Ireland, it’s the one place on earth
That heaven has kissed
With melody, mirth,
And meadow and mist.
#76
Bless you and yours,
As well as the cottage you live in.
May the roof overhead be well thatched,
And those inside be well matched.
#77
Like the goodness of the five loaves and two fishes,
Which God divided among the five thousand men,
May the blessing of the King who so divided
Be upon our share of this common meal.
#78
May the enemies of Ireland never meet a friend.
#79
Here’s to a fellow who smiles
When life runs along like a song.
And here’s to the lad who can smile
When everything goes dead wrong.
#80
May you have:
No frost on your spuds,
No worms on your cabbage.
May your goat give plenty of milk.
And if you inherit a donkey,
May she be in foal.
#81
May you have the hindsight to know where you’ve been
the foresight to know where you’re going
and the insight to know when you’re going too far.
#82
May the blessings of light be upon you,
Light without and light within.
And in all your comings and goings,
May you ever have a kindly greeting
From them, you meet along the road.
#83
May the dreams you hold dearest,
Be those which come true,
The kindness you spread,
Keep returning to you.
#84
Here’s that we may always have
A clean shirt
A clean conscience
And a punt in our pocket.
#85
It is not a secret if it is known by three people.
#86
Tis better to buy a small bouquet
And give to your friend this very day,
Than a bushel of roses white and red
To lay on his coffin after he’s dead.
#87
May the embers from the open hearth warm your hands,
May the sun’s rays from the Irish sky warm your face,
May the children’s bright smiles warm your heart,
May the everlasting love I give you warm your soul.
#88
May there be a generation of children, on the children of your children.
#89
For each petal on the shamrock
This brings a wish your way
Good health, good luck, and happiness
For today and every day.
#90
May your blessings outnumber
The Shamrocks that grow.
And may trouble avoid you
Wherever you go.
#91
May the friendships you make,
Be those who endure,
And all of your grey clouds
Be small ones for sure.
And trusting in Him
To Whom we all pray,
May a song fill your heart,
Every step of the way.
#92
May you always find three welcomes in life
In a garden during summer,
At a hearth during winter,
And in the hearts of friends throughout all your years.
#93
Good health to you.
#94
Here’s to a long life and a merry one.
A quick death and an easy one.
A pretty girl and an honest one.
A cold beer-and another one!
#95
St. Patrick was a gentleman
Who through strategy and stealth
Drove all the snakes from Ireland.
Here’s toasting to his health.
But not too many toastings
Lest you lose yourself and then
Forget the good St. Patrick
And see all those snakes again.
