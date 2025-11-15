28 Best Worst Failures By Employers Hiring

Job search is not an easy task in general especially when you’re straight out of college, as employers expect years of experience or else they send you straight down the road of internships. And finding the most suitable job may as well be a form of art. But who the hell is it out there looking for potential employees and trying out how far the limits be pushed? It’s mind blowing how some companies have outrageous expectations from the future hires while setting up some ridiculous conditions. And really, these ads are out there to remind us that if everything fails at least your sense of humour will still be there out when it will come to facing the most horrendous employers. For its 139k subscribers this Reddit thread, Recruiting Hell, brings the hottest job offers out there – now, whether you’re ready to take up those jobs or not is your choice.
Bored Panda picked a few best worst recruitment fails out there from the popular Reddit community. These 28 emails, ads and job applications show that the hiring process will strip you off your dignity, pay you in experience and make fun of you. Recruiters are there to give you life advice and tell you in general what to do and not, even when it comes to using the bathroom. They’re there to question your experience, sanity and make you doubt their common sense. And although there are lots of profesional people in the industry, but this time brace yourselves for not the kindest ones. This is a list that anyone who has ever looked for a job or offered one can relate to, so you can share with us your recruitment hell stories below!
#1 When Employer Was Not Supposed To Attach A Message
Image source: recruitinghell
#2 Your Science Degree Will Be Perfect To Work At Our Restaurant
Image source: recruitinghell
#3 Looking For ‘Cold And Robotic’ Person
Image source: recruitinghell
#4 No Jeffreys Allowed
Image source: recruitinghell
#5 When Our Company Doesn’t Believe In Experience, But Actually, You Should Have It
Image source: recruitinghell
#6 We Cannot Provide You With Feedback, But We Would Be Keen To Hear Your Feedback
Image source: recruitinghell
#7 You Should Be Loyal Just To One Job Opportunity
Image source: recruitinghell
#8 We Found Our Match And It’s You With Your…
Image source: recruitinghell
#9 Good Looks Are A Requirement
Image source: recruitinghell
#10 But My Name Is Matt…
Image source: recruitinghell
#11 When The Company Makes You Post Good Reviews
Image source: recruitinghell
#12 When You Withdrew Your Job Application But HR Wants To Make Sure It Rejected You
Image source: recruitinghell
#13 When The Boss Is Rude, But Perhaps You Are Still Interested In The Job
Image source: recruitinghell
#14 When You Put In Your Time And Get 100%, But You Still Get Rejected
Image source: recruitinghell
#15 When You Must Have A Job In Order To Apply
Image source: recruitinghell
#16 The Rejection Of Your Application Was An Error And Still Is
Image source: recruitinghell
#17 Junior Senior Software Developer Wanted
Image source: recruitinghell
#18 But You’re Applying For A Digital Marketing Role
Image source: recruitinghell
#19 When One Job Requires A Lot Of Your Time
Image source: recruitinghell
#20 Lorem Ipsum Lorem Ipsum Lorem Ipsum
Image source: recruitinghell
#21 When You Get Rejected After 3 Years Of Waiting
#22 You Eat What?
#23 Looking For Females Under 30 Years
Image source: recruitinghell
#24 If You Get Distracted, If You Need More Than Two Short Breaks, If You Call In Sick, This Job Is Not For You
Image source: recruitinghell
#25 When You’re Totally Meeting All Of The Requirements
Image source: recruitinghell
#26 We Reject You, But Why Don’t You Give Us A Follow?
Image source: recruitinghell
#27 We Are Looking Forward To When We Can Hire You, But Not Now
#28 When Your Schedule Is Pretty Tight
Image source: recruitinghell
