I Made Dream Collaborations Between Past Grammy Winners And Today’s Nominees

“Dream Collaborations” is a personal project that came into being all because of my love for R&B and soul music. More and more, the influence of 70s and 80s soul and funk can be heard in present-day R&B. I thought it would be something special to put the artists who were nominated for a Grammy this year next to artists who won it in the past. By presenting it in the format of an album cover, you immediately get a feeling of what their collaboration would be like and what the tone of it would be. I approach the project as art, in which I hope to give everyone the freedom to have their own interpretation of it.

The Weeknd & Michael Jackson – Starboy

Childish Gambino & Sly and the Family Stone – Awaken My Love

Khalid & Bill Withers – American Teen

SZA & Erykah Badu – CTRL

Bruno Mars & Bobby Brown – 24k Magic

6LACK & Prince – Free 6LACK

Daniel Caesar & D’angelo – Freudian

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
