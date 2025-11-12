I Made Dream Collaborations Between Past Grammy Winners And Today’s Nominees

“Dream Collaborations” is a personal project that came into being all because of my love for R&B and soul music. More and more, the influence of 70s and 80s soul and funk can be heard in present-day R&B. I thought it would be something special to put the artists who were nominated for a Grammy this year next to artists who won it in the past. By presenting it in the format of an album cover, you immediately get a feeling of what their collaboration would be like and what the tone of it would be. I approach the project as art, in which I hope to give everyone the freedom to have their own interpretation of it.
The Weeknd & Michael Jackson – Starboy
Childish Gambino & Sly and the Family Stone – Awaken My Love
Khalid & Bill Withers – American Teen
SZA & Erykah Badu – CTRL
Bruno Mars & Bobby Brown – 24k Magic
6LACK & Prince – Free 6LACK
Daniel Caesar & D’angelo – Freudian
