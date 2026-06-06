Invincible Season 4 Ending Leaves Viewers With These Unanswered Questions

With season 5 already announced, Invincible season 4 ending set an intense pace for the next installment. The finale opened with Mark Grayson’s (Steven Yeun) struggles with severe PTSD following a brutal battle with Thragg (Lee Pace). In the penultimate episode, Thragg left the Graysons, Nolan (J. K. Simmons), Mark, and Oliver (Christian Convery) fighting for their lives after a fight that didn’t leave a dent on him. What would have been a fatal encounter for ordinary Vitrumites left Mark mentally scarred, as hallucinations of his family being killed by the Vitrumites haunt him.
Mark’s panic attacks didn’t go away after the confirmation that Thragg and the remaining Viltrumites didn’t come straight to Earth for revenge as he feared. In fact, not knowing their location was worse than he had anticipated. Throughout episode 8, “Don’t Leave Me Hanging Here,” the hallucinations continued, compelling him to seek help from Cecil. In the end, he encountered Thragg and struck a deal to keep his loved ones safe. We explore these unanswered questions after the daunting Invincible season 4 ending.
1. Will Oliver Survive?
Perhaps the season’s biggest question, the Invincible season 4 ending didn’t clarify Oliver’s condition. With imaginations running wild, the young superhero’s life-or-death situation is anyone’s guess. Oliver was severely injured during the war with the Viltrumites, losing a limb in the process. He was knocked out by Thragg, who did the same to Mark and Nolan without breaking a sweat. Nevertheless, Oliver’s DNA is a combination of two species with extraordinary strength and abilities. He’s also undergoing special treatment befitting a rare species. So, yes, Oliver is expected to survive his injuries, but fans have to wait for season 5 to find out.
2. What Will Allen Do With Thaedus’s Message?
Before the fourth season wrapped, Allen (Seth Rogen) received an encrypted message from the former leader of the coalition, telling him the next move to defeat the Viltrumites. Apparently, Thaedus (Peter Cullen) was working on an upgraded version of the scourge virus that wiped out over 99% of Viltrum’s population. However, some Viltrumites appear to be immune to the virus and survived the plague. Not satisfied with the outcome, Thaedus continued to work on the total annihilation of the Viltrum Empire, where he once called home, to put an end to their brutality against other races.
As Thaedus’ successor, Allen is burdened with the decision to put an end to the existence of Viltrumites. Sadly, this might affect people he has formed close alliances with, especially Mark and Nolan. Nevertheless, Allen is expected to finish what they started by killing all Viltrumites with the new, deadlier virus, and he might need to use it on Earth, where the Viltrumites now reside. This is a tough call, considering Allen’s kind nature, but he might be pushed to action when he learns that the Viltrumites are now on a mission on Earth.
3. Can Grand Regent Thragg Be Killed?
Perhaps the strongest Viltrumite alive, Thragg has displayed extraordinary prowess, especially during the war with the coalition. He singlehandedly defeated Nolan, Mark, Thaedus, and Oliver together without a scratch on his outfit. Also, the scourge virus didn’t affect him when it hit the Viltrum Empire. Considering his unmatched powers, killing him in a battle of fists is ruled out. As such, the only hope of killing Thragg lies in the revamped virus, but there’s no guarantee it will affect him yet.
4. Will Nolan and Debbie Reconcile?
Debbie Grayson (Sandra Oh) was heartbroken upon hearing of Oliver’s condition after Nolan and Mark returned to Earth following the Viltrumite war, and wanted more than anything to be there for him. Meanwhile, Nolan has tried to apologize for the grave atrocities he committed on Earth and for breaking Debbie’s heart, but words would never be enough. In season 4’s finale, Debbie took off with Nolan on a journey to planet Talescria to care for Oliver while he recovers, hinting at a possible future with her estranged husband. Before they took off, Debbie also mentioned that her relationship with Paul (Cliff Curtis) didn’t work out, thus she’s single.
5. Will Mark Get Over His Trauma After Invincible Season 4 Ending?
Aside from the unsettling revelation that Viltrumite villains are settling on Earth in the end, Invincible season 4’s finale thrived on Mark’s trauma and hallucinations following the war. From his father’s initial betrayal to several other challenges that popped up afterward, Mark has been broken before, but he seems to have hit rock bottom this time. He now lives in constant fear of a Viltrumite attack on his people on Earth, and he feels helpless.
The fact that Eve had to go through an abortion and he wasn’t there to support her also shattered his emotions. As such, recovering from his trauma might be a bit difficult. Mark’s redemption might come from breaking his promise to let the surviving Viltrumites stay on Earth. He’s likely to fight back to stop the villains from multiplying and overrunning the planet he calls home.
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