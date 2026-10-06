Intoxicated Woman Rubs Passengers The Wrong Way By Pleasuring Herself On American Airlines Flight

Feeling inconvenienced by one’s fellow flyers is common enough in air travel, but sometimes it simply crosses the line of propriety.
Something similar happened to Alexander Pichardo, who was on an American Airlines flight on September 11, traveling from Baltimore to Miami.
Shortly after the journey started, he noticed that a reportedly drunk female passenger had taken off her pants and began pleasuring herself while making “inappropriate sounds.”
The woman was later brutally roasted online as the news made headlines after cops had to get involved in the matter.
“Is that technically the Mile High Club or does it not meet the T&C’s?” one joked.
The woman smelled of liquor and had red eyes when the cops interrogated her
About 20 minutes after takeoff, Pichardo and his wife reportedly heard “strange loud moaning sounds” coming from the row behind them, and spun around to investigate.
He found Katy Inzer, 46, a Maryland bartender who was seated behind them, had taken off her jeans and underwear, put her legs up against the window, and was touching herself.
Pichardo immediately informed a flight attendant, Gabriel Barrera, who approached Inzer and told her to put her clothes back on. He also informed the authorities at their destination.
After the plane arrived in Miami, deputies from the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office questioned all three parties.
Barrera told the cops that Inzer complied with his instructions “without further incident and subsequently fell asleep for the remainder of the flight.”
When the officers interrogated Inzer, they noted “a strong odor of alc**ol beverage” from her, and she had “bloodshot eyes” as well.
She said that “her flight was delayed for two hours in Baltimore and as a result, she had several drinks before boarding the flight.”
She also claimed that she did not remember her misconduct on the plane “because she fell asleep.”
Netizens blasted Inzer for her “disgusting” behavior
Inzer was picked apart on social media, trolled relentlessly for her actions. Some were outright appalled, but most had humorous comments.
“Apparently all the creeps fly American Airlines,” one person said. Another wrote, “I hope she’s put on the s** offender list and the no-fly list.”
“I’d love to know how this is even remotely possible given how little space is available on most flights these days,” a third wondered.
A fourth joked, “When did American Airlines add entertainment to the perks?” A fifth said, “Was the in-flight movie Fifty Shades of Gray?”
TMZ secured a video of the incident captured by a passenger, but the woman is barely visible because it was taken from a side corner where Inzer was seated.
“If this had been a guy, he would be on the floor in cuffs with a knee in his back the second the plane landed,” one person reacted.
Public indecency is a punishable offense in Miami, but the FBI is handling Inzer’s case for now
Since the incident took place mid-air, the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office handed the case over to the FBI. The Feds have yet to make any public statements about the case, although reports claim that Inzer has not been charged or arrested.
In Florida, it is unlawful to expose or exhibit one’s private parts in public or on the private premises of another, other than breastfeeding.
As per state law, a first-time offense is a first-degree misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail, 12 months of probation, and a $1,000 fine.
If the indecency occurs in the presence of a minor under 16, it can be prosecuted as a felony—lewd and lascivious exhibition—a second-degree felony, and punishment can include up to 15 years in prison and up to $15,000 in fines.
Inzer’s incident occurred two weeks after the crew of a Newark, New Jersey-bound United Airlines flight allegedly dismissed complaints made by a 25-year-old female passenger about her male co-passenger pleasuring himself while staring at her.
When she asked for help, she was told to sit back down because there were no other empty seats, the woman told NBC News. Later, the airline gave her a $100 flight credit. Her trip cost about $400.
“I could say it was insulting, but everything about it was not so much insulting as it was super concerning,” she said. “It is the first time I’ve been purposely trapped by people who were supposed to be helping me.”
The woman, whose name was withheld for privacy reasons, has filed grievances with United Airlines and the Federal Aviation Administration. She has also called the FBI.
“Did she find the landing strip?” one netizen joked
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