This Rescued Raccoon Fought For His Life Since The Beginning And Now He’s Thriving

Today, we would like to tell you the story of Elio, a courageous raccoon who, despite limited mobility, leads a happy life at a wildlife sanctuary. He was born in a house in Florida. The homeowner noticed a mother raccoon coming and going. As we learned: “Elio was born in someone’s attic. The homeowner had the mother trapped and relocated.” Four days later, the man living in the house heard some chattering in his attic, unaware that there were babies left behind.
We reached out to the Samadhi Wildlife Sanctuary, a nonprofit organization that rescues and rehabilitates Florida native wildlife, who rescued the raccoon. We were also told that: “Unfortunately, the homeowner didn’t realize that she had babies, so 3 of her babies died and Elio was the only survivor!” The reason all the siblings had passed away was due to malnourishment.
Luckily, the baby raccoon was fighting for his life until he was found in the attic by the homeowner, who reported the situation to the right authorities: “He was dropped off at a local veterinary hospital, who reached out to me. When I picked him up, he was almost dead. I rushed home and started treatment on him immediately.” Elio was admitted to Samadhi Wildlife Sanctuary, a nonprofit organization that rescues and rehabilitates Florida native wildlife.
When the raccoon arrived at the rescue center, he was very thin, and his ears and eyes were still closed. As the animal clinician working for the wildlife sanctuary described: “His size was smaller than a smartphone.” He underwent aggressive fluid therapy, received vitamins and minerals, and was kept on a heating pad. Around four days into his treatment, he started to turn around, blossoming and coming back to life.
Provided with the best conditions, Elio transformed into a full-grown, thriving raccoon, ready to familiarize himself with the outdoor world. It was important that the young raccoon could start exploring the natural environment, learn all the sounds and smells, and get ready for his future life in the wilderness.
During this process, Elio would come and go, and one time he disappeared for weeks. It turned out the raccoon had an accident, got injured, and couldn’t walk properly. This meant he was no longer releasable and became a permanent resident of the Samadhi Wildlife Sanctuary.
The raccoon has his own nest, a bedroom where he feels the most safe, and spends most of his time there. Whenever Elio can’t climb somewhere properly, he comes to his caretakers whom he trusts endlessly, so they know he’s asking for help. People working for the Samadhi Wildlife Sanctuary love the raccoon and provide him with protection and support, helping Elio thrive and live the best life despite his limited mobility.
