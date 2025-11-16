I Illustrated These Tiny Incidents That Happen In Our Lives To Lift Up Your Spirits (7 Comics)

Tiny Musings is my attempt at reflecting upon tiny incidents that happen in our lives that create a huge impact on the way we see things. I do that by creating dialogue-less illustrative stories that unfold themselves as one swipe/scroll ahead. They are set in a dark, monotonous, monochrome color palette that plays the antagonist, and the brighter counterpart plays the protagonist.
Each story is relatable and makes you imagine yourself in it, and gives you instant hope and happiness. And if it may fail to do that in the long term, it does at least instantly bring a smile to your face, making your day a bit better or less sucky.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com
Mender
No matter how badly our heart is broken, these furry menders-of-souls fix all broken hearts with their innocent puppy eyes and a wide smile. Well, they don’t really mend things, but hey, they make it better for sure! 1000 times better, huh?
I used to enjoy drawing as a child. After graduating in architecture, I realized that my true passion is illustrating and went back to it. I enjoy making things functionally aesthetic. I find happiness working with animations, hand-drawn 2d, frame by frame. I particularly like animating for music videos since it gives me immense delight to visually depict what the song interprets or what the song makers want the takeaway from the song to be.
Lockdown
The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll ever since it broke out. That phase, that situation, has been the worst that we could ever imagine. But during this lockdown, while completing your daily tasks, revisit certain things. Sow those seeds of all your forgotten hobbies and interests; they will act as therapy. As you grow them whilst staying indoors, you yourself will grow. Nourish it, keep it, and become better than you were yesterday! I’m sure that by the end of this lockdown, we would have a wonderful garden of those skills. Hope y’all are abiding by the rules and not venturing out senselessly. Hope y’all are safe. Share it with people who need to see this. Spread good cheer, not the virus!
When it comes to illustrating, being true to the story and trying to express it in whatever manner you feel is of utmost importance to me. As long as the audience is able to feel what you want them to feel, your job is done. Hence, these illustrations speak of a thousand emotions without any dialogues, just a string of carefully thought illustrations.
Light
Several times due to the challenges we face, which haunt us, we often forget the light that’s inside us. The light, the fire that burns to ward off those negative thoughts. But we need a source to extract and transmit that light…just four words, “You can face it!” Hell yes, you can! You get that light, you get that energy, bring it on, huh? This reminds me of the Harry Potter quote – “Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.”
Reminder
Sometimes, with the challenges we face, we can get really overwhelmed. We may see them in our dreams too, right? But reminders and anchor thoughts bring you back to your safe haven aaand… you sleep well!
I get inspiration from real-life incidents, people and experiences. Sometimes not just by looking outside, but also looking inside, within one’s self. A simple walk in your neighborhood on a cool breezy evening, while listening to someone’s story, ideas do come to me anytime. I have admired Pascal Campion’s way of storytelling via visuals.
Promise
15th Feb 2020 was my late grandfather’s birthday. Losing him recently was the tipping point amidst all the chaos already in my life. He was sweet, very mischievous, hardworking, strong, carefree, and a very happy human. I love him to death. I just wish he was here. Love you always, dada. To all of you who lost your precious ones, you’re not alone.
Glue
So often we lead our lives, contained in happiness, and if there is a mishap, we feel that the broken pieces cannot be repaired. These shattered pieces can be brought together only as time passes by, with different experiences, which makes our lives imperfectly perfect. This is inspired by Kintsugi – the Japanese art of putting broken pieces of pottery back together with gold, giving rise to the concept of embracing imperfections, where the flaws are not hidden but are emphasized and accepted, which makes it even more beautiful!
Window
They say, “When one door closes, another opens”, or sometimes a whole window of opportunity (or opportunities) opens!
I am currently working on a number of projects that include branding, illustrations and products. My heartwarming illustration, ‘Paradise of Love’, is on sale on The Plated Project, where if you purchase it, a large portion of the sale goes to a notable charity. I am also in the process of creating my own designs and setting up a store.
Follow Us