Teen Gets Mad At His Dad For Interrupting His Date To Ask Him To Pick Up His Little Sister, Says He “Failed As A Parent”

Recently, a 43-year-old single dad turned to the AITA community on Reddit for a moral judgement.
In a post that amassed 15.7k upvotes and 3.7k comments, the dad explained that he usually picks up his 8-year-old daughter Lisa after school clubs, but one day, he had to stay late at work.
“I did try my best to negotiate out of it but my manager told me that the assignment was to be completed by that night so I just did,” the dad explained.
The only way to collect Lisa was to ask his teen son, who, it turned out, had a very different evening plan.
A single dad wonders if he was wrong to interrupt his teen son’s date so he could pick up his little sister, after the dad got stuck late at work
Image credits: Budgeron Bach (not the actual photo)
Image credits: helplesssdad2785
Being a single parent is not easy, there’s no doubt about it. But according to the data from the Pew Research Center, a whopping one-quarter of kids in the U.S. live with a single parent, which is the highest rate in the world.
Moreover, according to a recent report from LendingTree, there are over 1.5 million single dads in the U.S. — a number that’s anything but insignificant. This translates to more than 1.5 million single fathers.
As you may suspect, the number of single-mother families is much higher with more than 6.3 million or 19.1% of parent-child families.
The same report suggests that the average income for single-father families is $67,405 — a third less than the average for all families where parents raise their children ($101,536). Even so, it’s significantly higher than the average income among single-mother families ($40,500).
However, a growing body of studies reveal that children are better off raised by a single parent as opposed to living with married parents who conflict a lot. It’s also important to note that despite the initial challenges, children raised by one divorced parent sometimes have better outcomes than children raised by a parent who is remarried.
Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto (not the actual photo)
