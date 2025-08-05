“Aged Like Wine”: 89 Predictions So Accurate, They’d Make Baba Vanga Proud (New Pics)

It’s impossible to predict the future. But we do know that history repeats itself, so we can still make educated guesses. And over time, we sometimes find out that those projections proved to be 100% true.

We took a trip to the Aged Like Wine subreddit, which features posts and statements that have only become more and more accurate as time has passed. Below, you’ll find some of the community’s best posts, so enjoy scrolling through these statements that turned out to be unsettlingly spot on. And be sure to upvote the ones that you believe aged like fine wine!

#1 He Knew Then What We’re Realizing Now

Image source: Tun-Tavern-1775

#2 (2020) If Anything He’s Stupider Now

Image source: cap1206

#3 Eisenhower Predicted The Future

Image source: ThunderPunch2019

#4 Well Said Stephen King

Tweet dated Jan 10, 2017, following Obama’s farewell address.

Image source: Scag48

#5 Rush Paved The Way For Trump!

Image source: icey_sawg0034

#6 Took A Little Longer Than Expected, But Here We Are

Image source: Pendraconica

#7 Just The Profits Gets Foretold

Image source: Htanbed

#8 Aged Like An Over 30-Year-Old Expensive Wine

Image source: Gaba8789

#9 Going Through My Old Meme Folder When…

Image source: Treynokay

#10 Time Magazine Cover, May 2017

Image source: uDoucheChill

#11 I Wish It Was Always This Easy

Image source: Yosho2k

#12 What A Telephone Company Executive Said In 1953 About Phones

Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer

#13 There Were Signs

Image source: Tight-Temperature670

#14 Some People Don’t Change, This Is From 1930

Image source: Inside_Product8874

#15 Bernie Sanders Interview From 2013

Image source: executivefunction404

#16 Satire In 2018. Just Another Day In 2025

Image source: Fastenbauer, theonion.com

#17 Elizabeth Holmes

Image source: StaffSummarySheet

#18 48 Years Ago, This Was Considered An Outrageous Statement. Now, It Is Just An Accurate Description Of Presidential Power

Image source: One_Acanthaceae9174

#19 From A 1990 Vanity Fair Article On Donald Trump

Image source: TheFlightlessPenguin

#20 Planned Parenthood Appeal, 1982

Image source: 97GeoPrizm

#21 A Prediction Of 2023 From 1923

Image source: YellowRasperry, https://chroniclingamerica.loc.gov/

#22 Yep

Image source: bocxtop

#23 The Onion Strikes Again!

Image source: Due-Explanation9585

#24 Robert Barron Says An American Pope Won’t Be Elected Until It’s In Political Decline

Image source: SquillFancyson1990

#25 This Mad Magazine Skit About Trump From 1992

Image source: icey_sawg0034

#26 This T-Shirt I Bought About 12 Years Ago

Image source: pistolwinky

#27 Well, For All His Flaws, Obama And Others Before Him Were Right The Whole Time

Image source: SketchedEyesWatchinU

#28 Clearing Out My Phone And This One Hit Pretty Hard

Image source: culinarydream7224

#29 Probably Not For The Reason They Thought

Image source: temmie1245

#30 This Low Effort Meme I Made In The Fall Of 2020

Image source: loudrain99

#31 How Did Conan Know?!?!?

Image source: MemeBoy694U, Team Coco

#32 Dude Called It

Image source: BigDaddyCoolDeisel

#33 This Was Supposed To Aged Like Milk, Sadly It Didn’t

Image source: Top_Positive484

#34 From Over 15 Years Ago

It’s Kendrick Lamar.

Image source: losviking

#35 Noam Chomsky: The Republican Party Is The Most Dangerous Organisation “- I Hesitate To Call It A Party -” In Human History

Image source: Infamous-Echo-3949

#36 This Old Quote From Henry George In 1885 Is As Relevant Now Than Ever

Image source: Mongooooooose

#37 Oh God

Image source: terrestrialextrat

#38 Clinton Was Right About Republicans Being Evil Ever Since The 90s!

Image source: icey_sawg0034

#39 Hillary Called It

Image source: executivefunction404

#40 3 Years Ago

Image source: Fun_Accountant_653

#41 70 Years Later…

Image source: NotJacksonBillyMcBob

#42 They Called It

Image source: kilertree

#43 Can We Appreciate The Fact That This Screenshot From Superman vs. The Elite Is Still Relevant Even Now?

Image source: CapAccomplished8072

#44 His Son Should’ve Listened

This is a quote from George H W Bush after the 1990 Gulf War, his son later did exactly what he warned against and what he said would happen happened.

Image source: Aggressive-Row1331

#45 Almost A Decade

Image source: thedudelebowsky1

#46 Found On A Youtube Video From 2006

Image source: DeadassYeeted

#47 Well Well Well

Image source: Tony_Tab

#48 “Nothing Can Keep It Out. The Tariff Issue Enters Every American Home.” May 22, 1912, US

Image source: Melantos

#49 Old Meme

Image source: BleuBrink

#50 Wow This Was Impressive

Image source: adamosity1

#51 Tech Bros Have A Really Short Memory Span

Image source: BadgercIops

#52 Oh Trump…

Image source: TheTeflonDude

#53 Elon’s Behavior Could Certainly Be Explained By His Weird D**k. #elongate

Image source: Resident_Code3062

#54 This Quote Was Made More Than A Decade Ago

Image source: NineteenSixtySix

#55 1982 Cartoon By Bill Mauldin That Is Relevant Today

Image source: NeitherBirthday

#56 15 Years Ago

Image source: Few-Competition7912

#57 Tesla Stock Went Down, Relevance Went Up

Image source: Patient-Warning-8643

#58 Not Only Is It All True, He Staged A Coup In The Gop

Image source: Infamous-Echo-3949

#59 Ratm Cover 29 Years Ago

Image source: PhysicalBuy2566

#60 Foreshadowing

Image source: Alive-Monk-5705

#61 People Should’ve Listened To The Educated Black Woman!

Image source: icey_sawg0034

#62 Frank Zappa Warns About America Moving Towards A F*****t Theocracy In 1986

Image source: veal_of_fortune

#63 Gamergate Did A Whole Lot Of Damage To The Youth!

Image source: icey_sawg0034

#64 How About That

Image source: smileylikeimeanit

#65 Still Playing Golf

Image source: Infamous-Echo-3949

#66 This New Yorker Cartoon From 1974

Image source: PhysicalBuy2566

#67 Chinese Professor Accurately Predicted Trump Election, Netanyahu’s Attack And Us Involvement In Iran In One Video Posted A Year Ago

Image source: 0wed12

#68 1975: Anti-American Poster, “They’re Having Problems With Their Economy Again” Ron Cobb, United States

Image source: Naurgul

#69 There’s Something Musky About This

Image source: Fluid_Opportunity834

#70 This Tumblr User Called It

Image source: DevelopmentTight9474

#71 This Joke From The Simpsons Is More Appropriate Than Ever

Image source: Robot_Singularity

#72 After Hearing Trump Wanting More Prisons For “Home-Grown” Criminals

Image source: pacmanfunky

#73 That Aged Quickly

Image source: vnolki

#74 This Is How The Media Always Viewed A Peaceful Protest!

Image source: icey_sawg0034

#75 Aged Like Wine (WB Is Copyright Claiming McCSongs Now)

Image source: ToadwKirbo

#76 It Only Took 18 Hours Before Charlie Cancelled Season 2

Image source: JaQ-o-Lantern

#77 It Wuz About Ethics!

Image source: Francis_J_Eva

#78 Whilst The OJ Simpson Parts Aged Like Milk. This Didn’t

Image source: Kronens

#79 This Toonhole Comic From 2014

Image source: Jolly_Milk7468

#80 Anonymous Called It 3 Days Ago. The Trump Regime Pumped And Dumped The Market Twice In Two Days!

Image source: Zen_Gaian

#81 Gumbyverse

Image source: GriffinFTW

#82 Do I Even Have To Say Anything?

Image source: InfiniteGuy2264

#83 Well Well Well

Image source: incognitosuperstar

#84 This Random Take About Tucker Carson 6 Years Ago

Image source: DiverSun

#85 From October 10, 2025: If You’re Surprised You Weren’t Paying Attention

Image source: dgdio

#86 Remember This Super Funny Joke He Made On The Campaign Trail?

Image source: IreCalifornia

#87 This Unpopular Opinion At The Time

Image source: Pseudonym_Misnomer

#88 Does This Count? Since It Was His Final Easter?

Image source: Sheepy_Dream

#89 Bruce Indeed Defeated The Leader Of The Conservative Party Of Canada, Pierre Poilievre. Poilievre Had Held That Seat For Two Decades

Image source: Eienkei

#90 Well..well..well…

Image source: Friendly-Most-3521

