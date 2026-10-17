‘She Likes It Gross And Dirty’: Internet Slammed Dakota Johnson After Insider Share Her Intimate Life With MGK

Dakota Johnson’s reported romance with Machine Gun Kelly has sparked a fresh wave of online criticism after an insider allegedly revealed intimate details about their relationship.
According to the source, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress has been telling friends about their intimate chemistry, describing it as the best she has ever experienced.
However, the claims have left some social media users disgusted, with one commenting, “Apparently she likes it gross and dirty.”
Neither Johnson nor MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, has publicly confirmed their romance.
Dakota Johnson allegedly called her intimate chemistry with MGK “fireworks”
According to a source close to Johnson who spoke to the Daily Mail, the actress has been open with friends about her reported connection with MGK.
“She has told friends that they have great s*xual chemistry and it’s the best s*x she has ever had; she calls it ‘fireworks,’” the insider claimed.
The source also alleged that Johnson believed their astrological signs helped explain their attraction. Johnson is a Libra, while MGK is a Taurus, and the insider claimed she thought their signs meant they connected on a deeper level.
The report further claimed that Johnson was drawn to the musician’s appearance and tattoos. “She loves his look and his tattoos, she thinks he is hot as s***,” the source said.
The source also claimed the relationship was becoming more serious and that the two stars had discussed their future.
“They have agreed they would have the most beautiful babies, and she wants kids, so while they look like a very unlikely couple at first glance, I do think they want the same thing in the end: a family,” the insider alleged.
The source also suggested that their friendship had helped build a strong foundation for the romance.
“They actually have a pretty firm foundation because they started as friends and got to know each other well before ever having becoming romantic, so they know each other very well,” they added.
Their intimate life quickly drew harsh criticism from online detractors
“Why does anyone need to know this??” one commenter asked, while another wrote, “They are both disgusting.”
Some users directed their criticism at Johnson, with one saying, “Dakota Johnson is for the streets.”
Others mocked her alleged attraction to the musician. “Looks like she likes filthy guys. This is gross,” one person commented.
Another reaction read, “She’s so blah.”
Rumors about the pair began circulating after they reportedly hit it off at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding in New York in July.
According to a source who spoke to People, Johnson and MGK had met before but grew closer at the event. They reportedly started as friends, exchanged messages regularly, and eventually began spending more time together.
“They haven’t put a label on their relationship yet; they are just seeing where spending time together will take them,” an insider told the outlet.
The pair have since been spotted together on several occasions. In one reported outing in Los Angeles, Johnson joined MGK after he finished recording at a music studio.
The romance rumors have also led to reports that MGK has met Johnson’s mother, actress Melanie Griffith
A source told the Daily Mail that Griffith approved of the musician after meeting him.
“Her mom Melanie [Griffith] approves, so there is that. Melanie has met him and likes him because when he wants to be charming, he absolutely is, and he charmed Melanie,” the insider claimed.
The source also suggested that MGK appreciated how close Johnson was to her family, including her father, actor Don Johnson, and her siblings.
It remains unclear whether Johnson has met MGK’s daughters. The musician shares 17-year-old Casie with his former partner Emma Cannon and has a younger daughter, Saga, with actress Megan Fox.
MGK and Fox, who had an on-and-off relationship for several years, separated romantically before their daughter was born.
Before the latest romance rumors, Johnson was linked to singer Role Model, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury. A source confirmed their split in August, saying they had ended the relationship earlier.
Johnson also spent years in an on-and-off relationship with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. The pair were reportedly together from 2017 until 2025 and were said to have been engaged for several years.
MGK, meanwhile, was previously engaged to Megan Fox. Their relationship attracted considerable public attention before they separated and focused on co-parenting their daughter.
Johnson has also joked about her history of dating musicians.
While guest-hosting Saturday Night Live, she said she’d experienced “two very public, very lame breakups with two very awesome musicians” and joked that she was “looking for a third.”
“I didn’t even know they were dating,” wrote one netizen
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