Hey Pandas, What Do You Miss The Most? (Closed)

by

Truly like what do you think about before you close your eyes? What do you miss? Even if you don’t necessarily want it back. What do you miss?

#1

i miss having a good, happy life.

#2

I just miss hanging with my friends in the city. Going places, meeting people. Even hugging! I hope the lockdown will end soon and we will forget this virus ever existed.

#3

i miss the vactaion i usealy go on with my family on winter brake

#4

I miss having friends

*insert crying emoji here*

#5

I lived in Florida for the first 10-ish years of my life. I miss the ocean lol

