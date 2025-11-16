39 Disgusting Vintage Recipes That Prove The Dishes Of The Past Were Really Bizarre

If you were suddenly transported way back in time, Pandas, how would you feel about the food? While the classics like various stews, roasted meat and veggies never truly went out of style, certain gastronomic trends from the past have the uncanny ability to turn our stomachs and put us off eating for days at a time. We’re talking, of course, about disgusting vintage recipes. Funnily enough, there’s a Facebook group that goes by that exact name.
The ‘Disgusting Vintage Recipes’ community does exactly what it says on the tin and horrifies people with some truly bizarre dishes from bygone eras. It’s a celebration of all that’s weird and strange that’s come out of the kitchen. You’re about to step through a time portal and see, sniff, and taste food like you never have before, Pandas. Banana dipped in lemon juice and garnished with anchovy? That’s just the tip of the iceberg.
Beware because what you’re about to see should never be witnessed by mortal eyes! Make sure that you’re not snacking on anything (you’ll lose your appetite, almost guaranteed) and that there are no other victims errrr people seeing you scroll through this list. Let us know which of these dishes terrified you to your very core, tell us which ones you’d be brave enough to taste, and open up about what actually seems yummy to you. We won’t judge you. Promise! Oh, and don’t forget to add some 7-Up to your milk.
Samuel Brown, the founder of ‘Disgusting Vintage Recipes,’ was kind enough to answer Bored Panda’s questions about the inspiration behind the awesome group that encompasses members from around the globe, and shared his thoughts about weird food trends. “I had the group a long time ago, but during the pandemic, I got exhausted from having too many volatile news discussions. I wanted something to talk about with people that was safe and fun. It seemed like everything had been politicized at the time. I looked up some advice on how to make a Facebook page grow quickly and applied my ideas to making the site grow,” he told us a bit about the roots of the project.
Bored Panda also had a friendly chat about vintage recipes and how they might make a comeback with world-famous pie artist and culinary expert Jessica Leigh Clark-Bojin. “Long before social media, influencers, and mass media, food corporations had a very clever method for getting their products front and center in the minds of new consumers: the free recipe booklet. Handed out at grocery stores and arriving free in the mail, these delightfully bizarre mini books contained instructions for incorporating the ingredient in question into every meal, whether it made any damn sense or not,” she explained to us. Scroll down to learn more, Pandas!
