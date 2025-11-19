“Still A 10?”: It’s Your Turn To Judge These 30 Dealbreakers

by

Don’t judge the book by its cover. Let’s be honest here – we can’t really judge a person just by their appearance. You’ve probably met someone whose appearance is a perfect 10. But when they open their mouth to say a word or reveal their questionable habit, that perfect illusion cracks. 

This time, you’re the judge. We’ll give you 30 hypothetical situations of guys and girls who might seem flawless on the outside, but their quirks, habits, and opinions might make you rethink that perfect score.

So… are they really still a 10 if they wear the same pair of socks for a week? Let’s vote! 🗳️

#1 He’s A 10, But He Only Showers When He Feels Like It

Image source: Photo By: Kaboompics.com

#2 She’s A 10, But Her Foundation Doesn’t Match Her Neck

Image source: Hizon's Catering

#3 She’s A 10, But She Corrects Your Grammar All The Time

Image source: Pixabay

#4 He’s A 10, But He Bites His Nails

Image source: UCLA Health

#5 She’s A 10, But She Orders Food, Eats Two Bites, Then Says She’s Full

Image source: MART PRODUCTION

#6 She’s A 10, But She Interrupts You Every Time You Speak

Image source: SHVETS production

#7 He’s A 10, But He Doesn’t Believe In Celebrating Birthdays, Anniversaries, Valentine’s Day, Women’s Day, Etc

Image source: Ylanite Koppens

#8 He’s A 10, But He Always Insists On Splitting The Bill Down To The Cent

Image source: Mikhail Nilov

#9 He’s A 10, But He Never Tips The Waiter “On Principle”

Image source: Ivan Samkov

#10 She’s A 10, But She Asks You If You’d Still Love Her If She Was A Worm

Image source: Pixabay

#11 He’s A 10, But He Has No Sense Of Humor

Image source: Tim Mossholder

#12 She’s A 10, But She’s Obsessed With Astrology

Image source: Pavel Danilyuk

#13 She’s A 10, But Her Place Is A Complete Mess

Image source: cottonbro studio

#14 He’s A 10, But He Never Puts The Toilet Seat Down

Image source: Pixabay

#15 She’s A 10, But She Cries At Everything—even Things That Aren’t Sad

Image source: Andrea Piacquadio

#16 He’s A 10, But He Has Only Female Best Friends

Image source: ELEVATE

#17 She’s A 10, But She Loves Arguing 24/7

Image source: RDNE Stock project

#18 She’s A 10, But She Expects You To Read Her Mind

Image source: Storynory

#19 He’s A 10, But He Listens To One Of Those Alpha Male Podcasters

Image source: Tima Miroshnichenko

#20 She’s A 10, But She Makes You Take 100 Photos Of Her Just To Pick One

Image source: Yan Krukau

#21 He’s A 10, But He Never Keeps His Word

Image source: Brett Jordan

#22 She’s A 10, But She Says, “Do Whatever You Want,” And Then Gets Mad When You Do

Image source: Photo By: Kaboompics.com

#23 He’s A 10, But He Has The Culinary Skills Of A Microwave Dinner

Image source: Max Vakhtbovycn

#24 She’s A 10, But She Says “I’m Fine” When She’s Sad

Image source: Liza Summer

#25 He’s A 10, But He Is Way Shorter Than You

Image source: DreamWorks Studios

#26 He’s A 10, But He Has No Social Media Accounts

Image source: Thought Catalog

#27 He’s A 10, But He Doesn’t Wash His Hands After Using The Bathroom

Image source: João Jesus

#28 She’s A 10, But She Clogs The Shower With Her Hair

Image source: Beyzanur K.

#29 She’s A 10, But She Gives The Silent Treatment Instead Of Talking It Out

Image source: Anna Shvets

#30 He’s A 10, But He Won’t Make A Big Decision Without Asking His Mom First

Image source: Ron Lach

